Kids Activities

When you return to campus for your reunion, bring your kids along for fun on the Farm. Explore whats new and unfamiliar and create your own unforgettable Stanford experience.

Kids Amazing Trivia Trail

Thursday–Sunday, October 19-22, 2023

The Kids Amazing Trivia Trail is a fun way to engage parents and kids while getting fresh air and exercise on campus. You’ll want to wear good walking shoes as you venture to checkpoints and campus landmarks. Details are coming soon.

Kids Rest Stop & Family Amenities

Thursday–Sunday, October 19-22, 2023

Traveling with little ones? Snacks and drinks perfect for a young palette are available upon request both at the  Ford Center and at the Information Booth in the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center. A lactation lounge is available in Ford Center, and changing tables may be found in both the men’s and women’s restrooms at the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center and Ford Center.

Kids and Teens Tailgate

Time: 3 hours before football kickoff (exact time will be announced by October 9)

Register for your class tailgate in mid-August and add a Kids & Teens Pass, and your kids can join you at your class tailgate.

Childcare is not provided. Football game tickets are not included.

Campus Destinations to Explore

There are a variety of additional kid-friendly areas and campus destinations to explore.

Childcare Referrals

Although onsite childcare is no longer provided during Reunion Homecoming, here are some local childcare provider options.

Town & Country Resources

(650) 326-8570 or (800) 457-8222
Main Number: (415) 567-0956

Learn more
(external link)

Aunt Ann’s

(650) 573-1000

Learn more
(external link)

Note: Referrals from the Stanford Alumni Association do not constitute endorsements or recommendations. It is the parent's responsibility to visit, observe, ask questions and check the provider's references. The Stanford Alumni Association does not conduct on-site inspections to guarantee the accuracy of the information they provide or to determine the quality of care. Childcare fees are not included in your Reunion Homecoming registration.