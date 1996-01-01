Kids Activities
Share the joy of Reunion Homecoming with your kids. Try your luck on the Trivia Trail; grab a kid-friendly snack from the Info Booth or take a quick break at our Kids Rest Stop; or peruse the local childcare options below when it’s time for grown-ups-only gatherings.
Kids Amazing Trivia Trail (Self-Guided)
Thursday–Sunday
Get some fresh air and exercise, all while teaching your kids about the place you used to call home. This self-guided activity is free, stroller-friendly, and available every day of Reunion Homecoming—start and stop anytime. All you need is comfortable walking shoes and some Cardinal curiosity!
Head to the Stanfod Alumni Center Information Booth for details.
Kids Rest Stop & Family Amenities
Thursday–Sunday
Visit the Information Booth at the Stanford Alumni Center for kid-friendly snacks and drinks, or take a break in the shaded backyard, where you can relax while your children enjoy a few low-key activities. Restrooms in the Alumni Center are equipped with changing tables. A lactation lounge is also available for nursing parents—please ask the Information Booth staff for access.
Childcare Options
Looking for childcare? Here are a couple local options.
Town & Country Resources
Phone numbers
(415) 567-0956 (Primary)
(650) 326-8570
(800) 457-8222
Aunt Ann’s
Phone number
(415) 749-3650
Sitter City
Sitter City is a Stanford employee benefit that connects child care and pet sitters with employees.
You can verify licensing history for child care programs here.