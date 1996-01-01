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Stanford Alumni AssociationReunion Homecoming
Reunion Homecoming

Kids Activities

Share the joy of Reunion Homecoming with your kids. Try your luck on the Trivia Trail; grab a kid-friendly snack from the Info Booth or take a quick break at our Kids Rest Stop; or peruse the local childcare options below when it’s time for grown-ups-only gatherings.

A group of people throwing beach balls in the air

Kids Amazing Trivia Trail (Self-Guided)

Thursday–Sunday

Get some fresh air and exercise, all while teaching your kids about the place you used to call home. This self-guided activity is free, stroller-friendly, and available every day of Reunion Homecoming—start and stop anytime. All you need is comfortable walking shoes and some Cardinal curiosity!

Head to the Stanfod Alumni Center Information Booth for details.

Kids Rest Stop & Family Amenities

Thursday–Sunday

Visit the Information Booth at the Stanford Alumni Center for kid-friendly snacks and drinks, or take a break in the shaded backyard, where you can relax while your children enjoy a few low-key activities. Restrooms in the Alumni Center are equipped with changing tables. A lactation lounge is also available for nursing parents—please ask the Information Booth staff for access.

Childcare Options

Looking for childcare? Here are a couple local options.

Town & Country Resources

Phone numbers

(415) 567-0956 (Primary)

(650) 326-8570

(800) 457-8222

More about resources
(external link)

Aunt Ann’s

Phone number

(415) 749-3650

More about Aunt Ann’s
(external link)

Sitter City

Sitter City is a Stanford employee benefit that connects child care and pet sitters with employees.

You can verify licensing history for child care programs here.

Visit Sitter City
(external link)

Note: These are intended to be resources for your family and are not recommendations or endorsed by Stanford University. Local childcare options provided by the Stanford Alumni Association do not constitute endorsements or recommendations. Parents should visit, observe, ask questions, check references, and carry out any other tasks required to fully vet a provider. The Stanford Alumni Association does not conduct on-site inspections or review any web or marketing materials for validity or accuracy. Childcare fees are not included in your Reunion Homecoming registration.