Kids Activities
Kids Amazing Trivia Trail
Thursday–Sunday, October 19-22, 2023
The Kids Amazing Trivia Trail is a fun way to engage parents and kids while getting fresh air and exercise on campus. You’ll want to wear good walking shoes as you venture to checkpoints and campus landmarks. Details are coming soon.
Kids Rest Stop & Family Amenities
Thursday–Sunday, October 19-22, 2023
Traveling with little ones? Snacks and drinks perfect for a young palette are available upon request both at the Ford Center and at the Information Booth in the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center. A lactation lounge is available in Ford Center, and changing tables may be found in both the men’s and women’s restrooms at the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center and Ford Center.
Kids and Teens Tailgate
Time: 3 hours before football kickoff (exact time will be announced by October 9)
Register for your class tailgate in mid-August and add a Kids & Teens Pass, and your kids can join you at your class tailgate.
Childcare is not provided. Football game tickets are not included.
Campus Destinations to Explore
There are a variety of additional kid-friendly areas and campus destinations to explore.
Childcare Referrals
Although onsite childcare is no longer provided during Reunion Homecoming, here are some local childcare provider options.
Town & Country Resources
(650) 326-8570 or (800) 457-8222
Main Number: (415) 567-0956
Aunt Ann’s
(650) 573-1000