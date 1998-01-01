10th Reunion Committee

Class of 2013 - Reunion Committee
Many thanks to the classmates below who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 19-22, 2023.
Reunion Co-Chairs
Rebecca Aier
Joshua Eisner
Michael Hamamoto Tribble
Shane Hedge
Juany Torres
Attendance & Outreach Co-Chairs
Arjun Aggarwal
Shilpa Apte
Morgan Duffy
Caroline Peterson
Catherine Rivera
Mini-Reunions Co-Chairs
Deepa Kannappan
Addy Mendoza
Narjisse Sarehane
Aaditya Shidham
Stephen Trusheim
Class Panel Co-Chairs
Vaeme Afokpa
Holly Fetter
Wendy Lu
Camira Powell
Social Media Co-Chairs
Nick Chen
Danny Gould
Class Correspondent
Iman Fayek
Attendance & Outreach Committee
Samuel Shapiro
Kyle Sykes
Interested in helping spread the word about upcoming reunion activities or coordinating a Mini-Reunion? Sign up and let us know, and we’ll ensure you’re listed below.