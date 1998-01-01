10th Reunion Committee

Many thanks to the classmates below who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 19-22, 2023.

Reunion Co-Chairs

Rebecca Aier

Joshua Eisner

Michael Hamamoto Tribble

Shane Hedge

Juany Torres

Attendance & Outreach Co-Chairs

Arjun Aggarwal

Shilpa Apte

Morgan Duffy

Caroline Peterson

Catherine Rivera

Mini-Reunions Co-Chairs

Deepa Kannappan

Addy Mendoza

Narjisse Sarehane

Aaditya Shidham

Stephen Trusheim

Class Panel Co-Chairs

Vaeme Afokpa

Holly Fetter

Wendy Lu

Camira Powell

Social Media Co-Chairs

Nick Chen

Danny Gould

Class Correspondent

Iman Fayek

Attendance & Outreach Committee

Samuel Shapiro

Kyle Sykes

Interested in helping spread the word about upcoming reunion activities or coordinating a Mini-Reunion? Sign up and let us know, and we’ll ensure you’re listed below.