10th Reunion Committee

Many thanks to the Class of 2016 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.

Leadership Committee

Reunion Co-Chairs

Keegan Livermore

Nathanael Lohn

Sarah Sadlier

Hailey Spelman Woods

Emily Soltero Strickler

Attendance & Outreach Co-Chairs

Gabriel Casalduc

Marie Martinez-Goerger

Rebecca Mehra

Trent Meinke

Eliza Powers

Stephany Yong

Mini-Reunion Co-Chairs

Nipun Agarwala

Nicole Dalal

Joseph Getz

Daniel Maroko

Hannah Welch Sykes

Reunion Correspondent

Andrew Mather

Volunteer Committee

Danny Do

John-Lancaster Finley

Carolyn Morrice

Kristin Chesnutt Oro