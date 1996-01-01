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Stanford Alumni AssociationReunion Homecoming
Reunion Homecoming

10th Reunion Committee

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Many thanks to the Class of 2016 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.

Leadership Committee

Reunion Co-Chairs
Keegan Livermore
Nathanael Lohn
Sarah Sadlier
Hailey Spelman Woods
Emily Soltero Strickler

Attendance & Outreach Co-Chairs
Gabriel Casalduc
Marie Martinez-Goerger
Rebecca Mehra
Trent Meinke
Eliza Powers
Stephany Yong

Mini-Reunion Co-Chairs
Nipun Agarwala
Nicole Dalal
Joseph Getz
Daniel Maroko
Hannah Welch Sykes

Reunion Correspondent
Andrew Mather

Volunteer Committee

Danny Do
John-Lancaster Finley
Carolyn Morrice
Kristin Chesnutt Oro