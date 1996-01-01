10th Reunion Committee
Many thanks to the Class of 2016 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.
Leadership Committee
Reunion Co-Chairs
Keegan Livermore
Nathanael Lohn
Sarah Sadlier
Hailey Spelman Woods
Emily Soltero Strickler
Attendance & Outreach Co-Chairs
Gabriel Casalduc
Marie Martinez-Goerger
Rebecca Mehra
Trent Meinke
Eliza Powers
Stephany Yong
Mini-Reunion Co-Chairs
Nipun Agarwala
Nicole Dalal
Joseph Getz
Daniel Maroko
Hannah Welch Sykes
Reunion Correspondent
Andrew Mather
Volunteer Committee
Danny Do
John-Lancaster Finley
Carolyn Morrice
Kristin Chesnutt Oro