20th Reunion Committee

Many thanks to the Class of 2006 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.

Leadership Committee

Reunion Co-Chairs

Miklos Raibon

Stephanie Tsai

Attendance & Outreach Co-Chairs

Sarena McRae

Shelley Nweke

Class Panel Co-Chairs

Shoney Hixson Blake

Jessica Louie Henry

Mini-Reunion Co-Chairs

Yomi Fashoro

Chris Holt

Melissa Luu-Van

Crystal Reeck

Reunion Correspondents

Neepa Acharya

Akilah Carter Davis

Volunteer Committee

Krista Rappahahn Birnie

James Caputo

Carla Fenves

Lisa He

Crissy Iglesias

David Louk

Melissa Luu-Van

Josh Mendoza

Shelley Nweke

Chinenye Offor Ogunro

Jesus-Javier (J.J.) Tellez