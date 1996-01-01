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Stanford Alumni AssociationReunion Homecoming
Reunion Homecoming

20th Reunion Committee

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Many thanks to the Class of 2006 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.

Leadership Committee

Reunion Co-Chairs
Miklos Raibon
Stephanie Tsai

Attendance & Outreach Co-Chairs
Sarena McRae
Shelley Nweke

Class Panel Co-Chairs
Shoney Hixson Blake
Jessica Louie Henry

Mini-Reunion Co-Chairs
Yomi Fashoro
Chris Holt
Melissa Luu-Van
Crystal Reeck

Reunion Correspondents
Neepa Acharya
Akilah Carter Davis

Volunteer Committee

Krista Rappahahn Birnie
James Caputo
Carla Fenves
Lisa He
Crissy Iglesias
David Louk
Melissa Luu-Van
Josh Mendoza
Shelley Nweke
Chinenye Offor Ogunro
Jesus-Javier (J.J.) Tellez