20th Reunion Committee
Many thanks to the Class of 2006 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.
Leadership Committee
Reunion Co-Chairs
Miklos Raibon
Stephanie Tsai
Attendance & Outreach Co-Chairs
Sarena McRae
Shelley Nweke
Class Panel Co-Chairs
Shoney Hixson Blake
Jessica Louie Henry
Mini-Reunion Co-Chairs
Yomi Fashoro
Chris Holt
Melissa Luu-Van
Crystal Reeck
Reunion Correspondents
Neepa Acharya
Akilah Carter Davis
Volunteer Committee
Krista Rappahahn Birnie
James Caputo
Carla Fenves
Lisa He
Crissy Iglesias
David Louk
Melissa Luu-Van
Josh Mendoza
Shelley Nweke
Chinenye Offor Ogunro
Jesus-Javier (J.J.) Tellez