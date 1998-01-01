Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationReunion Homecoming
Reunion Homecoming

Class of 2018 - Reunion Committee

Skip past sidebar to page content

Many thanks to the classmates below who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 19-22, 2023.

Reunion Co-Chairs
Andrew Jabara
Rachel Morrow
Gabriela Nagle-Alverio
Meredith Shell
Selby Sturzenegger

Attendance & Outreach Chair
TBD

Mini-Reunions Co-Chairs
Daniel Lai
Ei Thazin
Elizabeth Trinh

Social Media Chair
Kyle Robinson

Class Correspondents
Maddy MacLeod
Emma Johanningsmeier

Attendance & Outreach Committee

Interested in helping spread the word about upcoming reunion activities or coordinating a Mini-Reunion? Sign up and let us know, and we’ll ensure you’re listed below.

View your class