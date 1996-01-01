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Stanford Alumni AssociationReunion Homecoming
Reunion Homecoming

15th Reunion Committee

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Many thanks to the Class of 2011 volunteers who are helping to organize or spread the word about Stanford Reunion Homecoming on October 15–18, 2026.

Leadership Committee

Reunion Co-Chairs
Ana Dani Portillo
Brittni Dixon-Smith
Racquel Enad
Matthew Willmott

Attendance & Outreach Co-Chairs
Yvorn Aswad-Thomas
An Le Nguyen
Christian Lim

Class Panel Co-Chairs
Jessica Salinas
Dean Young

Mini-Reunion Co-Chairs
Helen Chen
John Criste
Marielle Price Padilla

Social Media Chair
Vinney Le

Reunion Correspondents
Courtney Crisp
Kelsey King

Volunteer Committee

Jen Casebeer Blum
Melisa Koutz Fich
Kim Hall
Arihant Jain
Helen Kwan
Jaslyn Law
Joseph Lester