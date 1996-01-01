You can host your Mini-Reunion either on or off campus. SAA provides two Mini-Reunion site directories with options that have worked well in the past. The most convenient venues are the Friday Class Lunch or Saturday's Class Tailgate before the football game, located at your Class Headquarters tent. We suggest limiting your Mini-Reunion to the first 1.5 hours of the Class Tailgate (e.g., "Our Mini-Reunion will take place during the first 1.5 hours of the Class Tailgate").

Advantages of hosting at these locations include: