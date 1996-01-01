Frequently Asked Questions
Feel free to contact us with questions, feedback, or suggestions.
General
Reunion Homecoming will take place on October 15–18, 2026.
Stanford Reunion Homecoming events are collaboratively planned by the Stanford Alumni Association (SAA), in partnership with alumni, faculty, and various campus organizations. Alumni celebrating milestone reunions help organize class events—such as Class Parties, Panels, and Mini-Reunions—tailoring the experience for their classmates. SAA also collaborates with faculty and on-campus programs to provide inspiring content, while other campus partners host events to connect alumni with their peers. This teamwork ensures that each year delivers a unique experience.
Pricing will be announced in July 2026, and registration will open on August 11, 2026.
There will be limited kids’ programming available, along with many campus destinations to explore.
Wear what feels comfortable. During the day and for the Homecoming football game, most alumni opt for Stanford gear, shorts or jeans, and comfortable walking shoes. For Dinner on the Quad, Class Parties, and evening receptions, business casual or cocktail attire is typical. Since evenings can be cool, consider bringing a warm layer.
Mini-Reunions
Mini-Reunions are smaller classmate-led gatherings centered on shared experiences from your time at Stanford or on a current shared interest, profession, region, academic discipline/department, etc. Common Mini-Reunions can include frosh dorms, athletic teams, cultural communities, overseas studies cohorts, performance groups, Haas Center groups, sustainability, and medicine (as well as other student activities and other affinities). They may be organized for specific class years or for anyone involved in the activity, regardless of class year. Click here to view a sample of Mini-Reunions that alums hosted in previous years.
As the host, you choose a time that works best for you and your invitees. We recommend avoiding conflicts with your Class Panel and Class Party. If you plan to host off-campus, be mindful that the chosen time may be affected. Consider polling your group for time and location suggestions to find what works best for everyone.
You can host your Mini-Reunion either on or off campus. SAA provides two Mini-Reunion site directories with options that have worked well in the past. The most convenient venues are the Friday Class Lunch or Saturday's Class Tailgate before the football game, located at your Class Headquarters tent. We suggest limiting your Mini-Reunion to the first 1.5 hours of the Class Tailgate (e.g., "Our Mini-Reunion will take place during the first 1.5 hours of the Class Tailgate").
Advantages of hosting at these locations include:
No need to track RSVPs.
No handling of money.
SAA provides a meeting space and signage for your group.
All attendees will register (and pay) for the class lunch and/or tailgate, with food and beverages included.
Multiple Mini-Reunions can be held at these locations for a single admission price, allowing classmates to mingle between gatherings.(Note: Class Tailgate timing will be confirmed once the football kickoff time is set, which can be as late as one week prior to Reunion Homecoming.)
Yes, you can host events at student residences and adjacent courtyards. It’s required that you contact the Resident Fellow (RF) at least 2 months prior to your event to request permission, preferably in writing. They will want to know the timing and number of guests. Most RFs accommodate alumni during Reunion Homecoming, as long as guidelines are followed. Note that alcohol is not permitted in dorms or row houses.
Absolutely. Mini-Reunion groups can consist of any two or more alumni who gather by shared interests or experiences. Examples of multi-year Mini-Reunion groups include Ram’s Head, SLE, HAAS Center, Greek organizations, and anniversary celebrants.
While you can host multiple gatherings, we advise limiting it to two. Many volunteers who attempt to organize more often feel overwhelmed. Enjoy your time on campus, and if you want to connect with other classmates, consider recruiting someone to help coordinate.
Complete the Mini-Reunion online request form to have your gathering listed online, including date, time, and coordinator information as available. If your details change, notify mini-reunions@alumni.stanford.edu. Note: Alumni home addresses and phone numbers are not published, but coordinators’ names will be linked to their emails.
After submitting the Mini-Reunion Request Form, SAA staff will prepare a contact list for you. The list will typically include your name, class year, geographic area, and email address, and you’ll be notified when it’s ready. Please allow 3–4 weeks for processing during busy periods. You may request phone numbers or mailing labels for your group by emailing mini-reunions@alumni.stanford.edu, including your class year and group name in the subject line (e.g., ’01 Kappa Alpha - mailing label request).
Personalized invitations are the best approach. Options include:
Phone call
Personal email or text message
Invitation platforms (e.g., Evite, Eventbrite, Paperless Post)
Email blast (To protect privacy, you are required to use the BCC field for email addresses.)
We recommend contacting your group at least twice before Reunion Homecoming. The first communication should inform them of your Mini-Reunion and encourage them to save the date. The second should provide the event’s details (who, what, where, when).
No, the use of contact lists is restricted to one-time outreach for your Mini-Reunion.
The list is generated using broad parameters, and not all information is guaranteed to be complete. Possible reasons for omissions include:
Classmates are not affiliated with your group in the database.
They have opted out of communication.
They have not updated their contact information on their Alumni Directory profile.
They are deceased.
You can check the Alumni Directory for missing classmates or consider crowdsourcing with your group to locate them.
SAA does not provide funding for Mini-Reunions, which are designed to be volunteer-organized. If you anticipate costs, consider options like:
Asking participants to contribute equally.
Using peer-to-peer payment applications.
Collecting donations to cover expenses.
Covering costs as the host or with co-hosts.
Most Mini-Reunions typically do not incur expenses, as campus venues offer beautiful spots for gatherings.
We encourage you to collaborate with a classmate or friend to share the planning and communication workload. Working as a team will help you reach more classmates more effectively. If you recruit additional co-coordinators, have them fill out the Mini-Reunion online request form, and we will update the website with their information.
Before canceling, please check if another group member can take over. If you need to cancel, email mini-reunions@alumni.stanford.edu with your class year and Mini-Reunion name. Don’t forget to inform your group members about the cancellation.
Class Books
Instantly view and edit your submitted pages.
Display up to 25 large color photos.
Upload photos and tag classmates.
Discover links to classmates' social media profiles.
Easily reconnect with friends via email.
Access your Class Book on multiple devices with an internet connection.
Search by name, dorm, interests, or keywords.
Use the interactive map to find classmates nearby or around the world.
Yes, we’ve transitioned to digital Class Books as part of our post-pandemic adjustments.
Alumni celebrating milestone reunions in 2026 (class years ending in 1 or 6) will receive an invitation email by mid-April, with a deadline in early November.
You can upload one profile photo and up to 25 additional images (in jpg, tiff, or png format). Captions for each photo will be displayed beneath it.
Yes, alumni celebrating their 5th–60th reunions will be able to edit their pages until early November 2026.
No, each Class Book is accessible only to members of that specific class.
If you’re a class member and your access was denied, it’s possible that a different email address is on file. Please contact classbooks@stanford.edu with your updated email.
Check your spam, promotions, or junk folder; your service provider may have categorized it there.
Dinner on the Quad
To attend Dinner on the Quad, register early as tickets often sell out within two weeks of opening. The All-Access Pass includes access to Dinner on the Quad, but individual tickets may also be available for separate purchase while supplies last.
No, all tickets must be purchased online in advance. Dinner on the Quad is a highly popular event that typically sells out quickly, so we recommend purchasing tickets as soon as possible.
5:30 p.m. - Onsite nametag pickup at Memorial Court
6:00 p.m. - Welcome Reception and Cocktails in Memorial Court
7:00 p.m. - Dinner service in the Quad
9:30 p.m. - Event concludes(times subject to change)
Yes, if you haven’t picked up your badge before arrival, you can have it printed onsite. Bring your confirmation email and a matching ID. Please allow extra time for entry due to potential long lines.
Your registration includes admittance to the event, as well as all food and beverages during the evening reception and dinner.
No, tables are open seating. Most tables accommodate 12, while Cardinal Society tables seat 10. Tables are grouped by class year, but you’re not required to sit with your class.
There will be a mobility access ramp to the Quad, ADA-compliant restrooms, and accessible seating. Guests needing mobility assistance may find a volunteer during the reception to help them be seated before the Quad opens. For other accommodations, please email reunion-info@alumni.stanford.edu or call (650) 723-2021.
When purchasing a ticket to Dinner on the Quad, you can indicate your dietary restrictions in the registration form.
Cocktail or business casual attire is recommended. Since the event is outdoors and evenings can be cool, consider bringing a warm layer.