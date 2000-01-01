Spain Literary Seminar

A favorite among Stanford travelers, medievalist and early British literature expert Elaine Treharne leads our explorations into the literary history of Spain with passion and unique insight. Our studies will include noted authors, poets, and playwrights either from or inspired by (or both!) Spain's dynamic cities and scenic countryside.

Madrid has formed the essence of Spain for nearly five centuries. With iconic museums, astonishing palaces, and parks that serve as a tranquil respite to the stresses of life in a modern city, our time in Madrid will be filled with rich discussion and immersive experiences. The coastal hub of Barcelona provides an interesting counterpoint to central Spain, with world-famous cuisine and modern art.