Spain Literary Seminar

Elaine is brilliant at leading the discussions, helping me see things in ways I hadn’t thought of, keeping things on track, and doing all of it in an engaging and entertaining manner.”
—Betsy Spence, MBA ’86
The latest in our popular literary series explores the scenery and history that has inspired some of the greatest writers in both the English and Spanish languages.
A favorite among Stanford travelers, medievalist and early British literature expert Elaine Treharne leads our explorations into the literary history of Spain with passion and unique insight. Our studies will include noted authors, poets, and playwrights either from or inspired by (or both!) Spain's dynamic cities and scenic countryside.
Madrid has formed the essence of Spain for nearly five centuries. With iconic museums, astonishing palaces, and parks that serve as a tranquil respite to the stresses of life in a modern city, our time in Madrid will be filled with rich discussion and immersive experiences. The coastal hub of Barcelona provides an interesting counterpoint to central Spain, with world-famous cuisine and modern art.
From approx. $11,295 per person
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
English
A member of the Stanford faculty since 2012, Professor Treharne specializes in manuscript studies, archives, information technologies, and early British literature and history.
Elaine is brilliant at leading the discussions, helping me see things in ways I hadn’t thought of, keeping things on track, and doing all of it in an engaging and entertaining manner.”
—Betsy Spence, MBA ’86