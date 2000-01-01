Skip to main content
Travel with Stanford students on a Sophomore College program

Patagonia Field Seminar

Join a seminar on the parks and peoples of Patagonia with Stanford sophomores, beginning with lectures on Stanford campus then traveling to Argentina and Chile.

Overview

A totally immersive experience

Begin on campus, spending three days in the classroom with Professor Bill Durham before heading to South America with Bill and the Stanford undergraduates. In Argentina, take in Buenos Aires’s iconic sights, witness southern right whales in the waters off Peninsula Valdés, and behold large colonies of Magellanic penguins and southern elephant seals at Punta Norte. We’ll also take in the sights (and sounds!) of Perito Moreno Glacier in Los Glaciares National Park and hike in a stunning private sheep ranch. 

Conclude our journey in Chile. Crisscross unending steppes, thick Magellanic forests, and sapphire lakes studded with icebergs in Torres del Paine National Park. Next, cruise the Beagle Channel from Ushuaia among islands dense with cormorants, albatrosses, and skuas.

Dates

September 4–19, 2026

Duration

16 days

Price

From approx. $11,795 per person

Trip size

42 participants

Minimum age

18 years

The Travel/Study Field Seminar offers an experience like no other. The energy, joy, intellect, and aspirations of the students are well complemented by alumni and friends who join for a unique intellectual, social, and cross-generational experience.

—Kay Sprinkel Grace, ’59, MA ’75

Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Bill Durham

Anthropology and Human Biology

An enthusiastic and innovative educator, Bill provides exciting new insights on the flora and fauna of Patagonia and on the conservation challenges facing the region today.

Bill Durham

“Bill’s knowledge is unparalleled, and his experience is deep. His presentations are uniformly informative, entertaining, and thought-provoking.”

—Clark Sisk, ‘74 

A shared journey

SAC students standing and posing for picture

For this Field Seminar, Travel/Study teamed up with Stanford University’s Sophomore College, a program that provides second-year students with immersive learning experiences, including field trips and activities outside the classroom. After three days on Stanford campus with the Stanford students and our faculty leaders, we travel together to Argentina and Chile to embark on a true journey of discovery. Field Seminars bring travel, education, intergenerational learning, and adventure together for a one-of-a-kind program.

The joy of lifelong learning

Find out what happens when travelers engage with students in an open-minded, supportive environment. Listen to students, travelers, faculty, and staff share their perspectives on this unique travel experience.

