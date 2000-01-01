Patagonia Field Seminar

Begin on campus, spending three days in the classroom with Professor Bill Durham before heading to South America with Bill and the Stanford undergraduates. In Argentina, take in Buenos Aires’s iconic sights, witness southern right whales in the waters off Peninsula Valdés, and behold large colonies of Magellanic penguins and southern elephant seals at Punta Norte. We’ll also take in the sights (and sounds!) of Perito Moreno Glacier in Los Glaciares National Park and hike in a stunning private sheep ranch.

Conclude our journey in Chile. Crisscross unending steppes, thick Magellanic forests, and sapphire lakes studded with icebergs in Torres del Paine National Park. Next, cruise the Beagle Channel from Ushuaia among islands dense with cormorants, albatrosses, and skuas.