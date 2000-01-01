Patagonia Field Seminar
Join a seminar on the parks and peoples of Patagonia with Stanford sophomores, beginning with lectures on Stanford campus then traveling to Argentina and Chile.
Overview
A totally immersive experience
Begin on campus, spending three days in the classroom with Professor Bill Durham before heading to South America with Bill and the Stanford undergraduates. In Argentina, take in Buenos Aires’s iconic sights, witness southern right whales in the waters off Peninsula Valdés, and behold large colonies of Magellanic penguins and southern elephant seals at Punta Norte. We’ll also take in the sights (and sounds!) of Perito Moreno Glacier in Los Glaciares National Park and hike in a stunning private sheep ranch.
Conclude our journey in Chile. Crisscross unending steppes, thick Magellanic forests, and sapphire lakes studded with icebergs in Torres del Paine National Park. Next, cruise the Beagle Channel from Ushuaia among islands dense with cormorants, albatrosses, and skuas.
DatesSeptember 4–19, 2026
Duration16 days
Price
From approx. $11,795 per person
Trip size42 participants
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
“The Travel/Study Field Seminar offers an experience like no other. The energy, joy, intellect, and aspirations of the students are well complemented by alumni and friends who join for a unique intellectual, social, and cross-generational experience.”
—Kay Sprinkel Grace, ’59, MA ’75
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Bill Durham
Anthropology and Human Biology
An enthusiastic and innovative educator, Bill provides exciting new insights on the flora and fauna of Patagonia and on the conservation challenges facing the region today.
“Bill’s knowledge is unparalleled, and his experience is deep. His presentations are uniformly informative, entertaining, and thought-provoking.”
—Clark Sisk, ‘74
A shared journey
The joy of lifelong learning
Find out what happens when travelers engage with students in an open-minded, supportive environment. Listen to students, travelers, faculty, and staff share their perspectives on this unique travel experience.
Be the first to know when reservations open!
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.