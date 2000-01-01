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A month-long immersion into the delights of Portugal

Lisbon Sabbatical

Live like a local in Portugal’s vibrant capital. Visit World Heritage sites, enjoy regional culinary specialties, sample Portuguese wines, and more.

Overview

A totally immersive experience

Our home in Portugal is the beautiful boutique apartment-style hotel, Altis Prime, located in the heart of Lisbon. Amongst the many sights, sounds, and educational adventures, visits to UNESCO World Heritage sites Jerónimos Monastery and Belém Tower are certainly highlights. In the historic “white city” of Estremoz, travelers see a 13th-century castle and visit with locals at the weekly market, filled with freshly made cheeses, sausages, and breads. 

Throughout the month, spend free time diving even deeper into Portuguese culture by joining specially arranged optional cultural tracks that allow you to study the language, learn local culinary traditions, participate in active excursions, and discover Lisbon’s off-the-beaten-path treasures.

Dates

April 8–May 6, 2027

Duration

29 days

Price

From approx. $12,495 per person

Trip size

36 participants

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