Lisbon Sabbatical

Our home in Portugal is the beautiful boutique apartment-style hotel, Altis Prime, located in the heart of Lisbon. Amongst the many sights, sounds, and educational adventures, visits to UNESCO World Heritage sites Jerónimos Monastery and Belém Tower are certainly highlights. In the historic “white city” of Estremoz, travelers see a 13th-century castle and visit with locals at the weekly market, filled with freshly made cheeses, sausages, and breads.

Throughout the month, spend free time diving even deeper into Portuguese culture by joining specially arranged optional cultural tracks that allow you to study the language, learn local culinary traditions, participate in active excursions, and discover Lisbon’s off-the-beaten-path treasures.