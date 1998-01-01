Explore Campus

Explore Stanford's museums, exhibits and other favorite campus spots during your free time.

Arizona Cactus Garden

The garden, also known as the Cactus Garden, was designed for Jane and Leland Stanford by landscape architect Rudolf Ulrich between 1881 and 1883. During the early years of the university, the Cactus Garden became the meeting place for many courting Stanford students.

Stanford Bookstore

Purchase some Stanford swag while on campus. Visit the bookstore website for open hours and more information.

Lake Lagunita

It may be dry, but Lake Lagunita is still a beautiful place to go for a run, walk or just enjoy the view.

McMurtry Building

The McMurtry Building opened for classes in Fall 2015. Housed within 96,000 square feet of this academic building are programs in art practice, design, art history, film and media studies, and documentary film and video.

Meyer Green

Stanford's newest open space features curving walkways and gentle grassy slopes surrounded by groves of eucalyptus and cedar.

Papua New Guinea Sculpture Garden

This garden contains 40 wood and stone carvings of people, animals, and magical beings that illustrate creation stories and cultural traditions. Ten artists from the inland Sepik River area created the sculptures on-site during a five-month visit in 1994.

Stanford Athletics Home of Champions Museum (10am-4pm)

The Home of Champions explores the history and legacy of Stanford Athletics, with static and interactive exhibits. Hear the stories of student-athletes, and see the Axe, the Heisman Trophy, and more.

Stanford Dish (6:30am-6pm)

See gorgeous views of campus and the bay on this 3.5-mile trail. No pets or animals allowed within the Dish Area except trained service animals.

Stanford Mausoleum and Angel of Grief

Visit the Stanford's final resting place and surrounding sculptures. More information can be found here .

Terman Fountain

Visit a new fountain on campus. This is a popular location for students to wade and relax in while on campus.

Stanford Soundwalk

The COVID Memorial Soundwalk is a walking route on the Stanford campus, accompanied by a specially selected playlist of music performed by Stanford faculty and student musicians. The walk starts at 1 University Ave in Palo Alto at the Stanford gate.