Family-Focused Collection

Share your enthusiasm for travel and your love of learning with the whole family on one of our trips uniquely tailored for a range of ages and interests.

to

Tanzania

With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+

View incredible wildlife in the Ngorongoro Crater, the world’s largest volcanic caldera, and in the legendary Serengeti, during the annual great wildebeest migration.

to

Galápagos Islands

With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+

Enjoy a family cruise through the remote island chain and encounter unique wildlife up close, including playful sea lions, giant tortoises and blue footed boobies.

to

Croatia

With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+

Step back in time and explore medieval castles and Roman fortresses, swim in crystal-clear waters and cruise amid the picturesque islands of the Dalmatian Coast.

to

Japan

With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+

Discover Japan with your family and learn about Samurai practices, see meticulously sculpted gardens and relish the artistically crafted cuisine.

to

Canada

For young adults (ages 18+) traveling with their families

Fly by helicopter to breathtaking locales in the Purcell Mountains, exploring vast areas of high-country terrain with breathtaking views at every turn.

to

Southern Africa

With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+

Travel through South Africa, Botswana and Zambia to take in iconic wildlife, view the world’s largest waterfall and enjoy a traditional dinner with music and dancing.

to

Southeast Asia

With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+

Experience the lush beauty and rich history of this region through the contrast between natural landscapes and bustling cities.

to

Costa Rica

For young adults (ages 18+) traveling with their families

Pack your swimsuits and escape the holiday madness by taking your family on this thrilling getaway and explore diverse ecosystems.

Create your own custom journey

Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.

