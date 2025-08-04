Voyage through the astonishing coastlines of Greenland, the largest island on the planet. This exciting adventure includes Zodiac cruises along spectacular sounds, dotted with harp, hooded, and ringed seals lazing about the ice. We’ll also hike across the tundra in search of Arctic fox, reindeer, and muskox, foraging and sampling delicious wild berries along the way.

As we sail Prince Christian Sound, we’ll be flanked by imposing mountains and gaze upon the green pastures of south Greenland—markers of human settlement. A highlight of our journey is a visit to the settlement of Qassiarsuk, the homestead of Erik the Red and starting point of expeditions to North America in 1,000 CE.