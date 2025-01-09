New Zealand
Learn about Māori history and culture and survey incredible natural wonders, from erupting geysers to mist-shrouded fjords, with unique local experiences at each stop.
Overview
An awe-inspiring journey
For those who have done it, traveling the length of New Zealand’s North and South Islands remains one of the most memorable trips of their travel career because of the many wonders of this stunning, spectacular country: its snowy alpine peaks, shimmering glaciers, steaming thermal pools, unusual plants and animals, lush rain forests and cosmopolitan cities.
We’ve arranged a full array of local experiences that will show you a New Zealand few travelers see, from privately guided tours of specially curated venues to winery tastings and discussions with regional experts. Bypass long drives flying aboard our private SAAB 340 to maximize our time exploring.
DatesJanuary 9–20, 2025
Duration12 days
Minimum age18 years
