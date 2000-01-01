Do I have to be a graduate of Stanford?

We welcome anyone interested in educational travel, not just Stanford alumni. In addition to Stanford alumni, our travelers include spouses, parents, grandparents and children of alumni, as well as friends and others who are looking for exceptional travel experiences. We encourage membership in the Stanford Alumni Association, and charge a $300-per-person fee to travelers who are not members. The nonmember fee is waived for University faculty, staff and retirees, as well as for anyone traveling as a paid guest of a current member or of University faculty, staff or retirees. Memberships offering exclusive benefits and upgraded versions of select perks are available for Stanford alumni, affiliates and friends. View membership options.

What are the physical requirements for your trips?

Trips range from mildly active tours in easy-to-navigate locales to vigorous outdoor adventures, such as mountain treks. Look for information on level of activity and other considerations pertaining to health and physical ability on individual trip pages. Whether you are looking for specific activities or traveling with physical limitations, our team can help you find the right trip. Please contact us at (650) 725-1093 for assistance.

What ages can travel with you?

The minimum age ranges from 6 to 18 and varies by trip. For many of our programs we recommend a minimum age of 18 due to the full days that are packed with excursions, lectures and special events, as well as early morning starts and/or long drives. Programs suitable for families traveling with children ages 6 to 18 should look at our Family-focused Collection of trips.