London and the British Countryside

Spend a week in one of the great capitals of the world, home to countless museums, galleries, and performing arts venues, in the company of art historian Wanda Corn. Tour the Tate Britain and the Tate Modern, see current exhibitions at the National Gallery and National Portrait Gallery, and enjoy a private tour of the Queens Gallery at Buckingham Palace.

We’ll also visit lesser-known treasures, such as the Sir John Soane's Museum as well as Farleys House and Gallery with its collection of Lee Miller photographs. Venture to Hertfordshire to tour the Henry Moore Studio and enjoy a backstage tour and performance at the National Theatre. Enjoy lunches and dinners throughout our stay in some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods.