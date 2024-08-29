Skip to main content
An Insider’s Tour of English Art and Culture

London and the British Countryside

Enjoy exclusive access to some of London's greatest museums and performing arts venues and visit historic artists’ homes and studios in the surrounding countryside.

Overview

An immersive experience for art lovers

Spend a week in one of the great capitals of the world, home to countless museums, galleries, and performing arts venues, in the company of art historian Wanda Corn. Tour the Tate Britain and the Tate Modern, see current exhibitions at the National Gallery and National Portrait Gallery, and enjoy a private tour of the Queens Gallery at Buckingham Palace.

We’ll also visit lesser-known treasures, such as the Sir John Soane's Museum as well as Farleys House and Gallery with its collection of Lee Miller photographs. Venture to Hertfordshire to tour the Henry Moore Studio and enjoy a backstage tour and performance at the National Theatre. Enjoy lunches and dinners throughout our stay in some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods.

Dates

August 29–September 5, 2024

Duration

8 days

Price

From $$11,995 per person

Trip size

26 participants

Minimum age

18 years
Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Wanda Corn

Art and Art History

The Robert and Ruth Halperin Professor Emerita in Art History, Wanda specializes in the history of modern art, photography, and visual culture, with a special interest in the ways artists and art movements traveled globally in the early 20th century.

Learn more about Wanda

Wanda gave superb lectures—interesting and very well presented. She was also engaged with travelers and provided lots of on-the-spot information.

—Susan Kinloch, MA ’74

Itinerary

An Insider’s Tour of English Art and Culture

In London, visit museums after hours, go backstage at a treasured theater, attend performances, soak up local pub culture, and sample traditional British fare. We also venture outside the city to to Hertfordshire, East Sussex, and Surrey for visits to artist’s homes and studios, sculpture parks, and historic gardens. Our home base for the week is the luxurious and historic Royal Horseguards Hotel.

Royal Horseguards Hotel

  • London, England

    Gather this afternoon with fellow travelers and take a guided tour of the Tate Britain. Return to the hotel for a welcome reception and dinner.

    Accommodations:

    The Royal Horseguards Hotel

    Included meal: Dinner

  • Hertfordshire

    Venture outside the city this morning to visit the Henry Moore Studios and Gardens in Hertfordshire. Examine the life and work of Henry Moore through his publications, correspondence, and photographs. Tour the sculpture gardens, where more than 20 of his iconic sculptures are on display. After lunch, return to London for a back-stage tour of the National Theatre. Ahead of attending a performance here later this evening, we learn how they create their world-class productions and explore the design and unique features of this renowned building.

    Accommodations:

    The Royal Horseguards Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Surrey

    Depart the city for the rolling hills and valleys of Surrey, where we visit the Watts Gallery–Artists Village. Founded in 1904 as the only gallery in the UK devoted to a single artist, Watts Gallery offers a unique insight into the life and work of George Frederic Watts. Stop at nearby Wisley, a Royal Horticultural Society garden, before returning to London for an evening on our own.

    Accommodations:

    The Royal Horseguards Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • East Sussex

    We spend today in South England. Our first stop is Farleys House and Gallery, where we take an in-depth look at the lives and work of surrealists Lee Miller and Roland Penrose and the circle of friends who visited them including Picasso, Miro, Dorothea Tanning, and Leonora Carrington. After lunch at a local pub, continue to Charleston, the modernist home and studio of painters Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant. Return to London for an evening at leisure.

    Accommodations:

    The Royal Horseguards Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • London

    This morning, hit the London museum circuit. Begin with a private tour of the Queens Gallery at Buckingham Palace before opening hours. Next, venture to Leighton House to marvel at art, interior design, architecture, and Victorian culture. Originally conceived as a purpose-built studio house, this private palace of art is the embodiment of how a great artist should live. Enjoy lunch at leisure at Borough Market, then head to the Tate Modern for an expert-led tour. The remainder of the day is free for independent exploration.

    Accommodations:

    The Royal Horseguards Hotel

    Included meal: Breakfast

  • London

    Today, we museum hop, walking from the National Gallery to the Portrait Gallery and on to the Transport London Museum. Enjoy lunch at a local pub, then enjoy the afternoon at leisure. Regroup for dinner followed by a musical or theatre production in the West End.

    Accommodations:

    The Royal Horseguards Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • London

    We spend our final morning touring the collections of the Victoria and Albert Museum. Then, after lunch and the afternoon at leisure, gather for exclusive after-hours access to the Sir John Soane’s Museum. The extraordinary house and museum of one of the greatest English architects, the museum has been kept as it was at the time of his death in 1837 and displays his vast collection of antiquities, furniture, sculptures, architectural models, and paintings. Following a candlelight reception and tour, continue to the Savoy Grill to toast our journey at a traditional British dinner.

    Accommodations:

    The Royal Horseguards Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast and dinner

  • London / Home

    After breakfast, transfer to London Heathrow airport for homeward flights.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Art Nouveau interior, Watts Cemetery Chapel, Surrey

Activity level

While London is a relatively flat city, we consider this program to be moderately active. On average, daily excursions involve one to two miles of walking, sometimes on uneven cobblestone streets or sidewalks. Significant walking and climbing of stairs may also be required in some historic buildings and on guided tours; and public transportation will be used for some of our excursions.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

Price

Double occupancy:
$11,995 per person

Single occupancy:
$13,995 per person

Stanford Alumni Association nonmembers add $300 per person.

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and pre-departure materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All meals, tours and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides and drivers for all group activities

  • 7 nights of deluxe hotel accommodations

  • Transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • Minimal medical, accident and evacuation insurance (for U.S. residents only)

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $1,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $500-per-person cancellation fee, until 120 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

