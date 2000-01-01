Traveling With Us
Discovery at Its Best
Every journey has the potential to be a transformative experience. Travel enriches us. It helps us learn about the world, humanity and ourselves. When you're looking to add top-notch educational opportunities, exclusive access to unique locales and the chance to connect with your fellow alums to your journey, look no further than Travel/Study.
Next-Level Learning
Ancient civilizations. Emerging democracies. Dynamic systems at play in the natural world. You can see it all firsthand and delve into the essence of your destination with Stanford scholars. Explore the world with Travel/Study and soak up the education that comes with the adventure!
Above-and-Beyond Experiences
When you travel with us you enjoy:
The company of renowned Stanford faculty and scholars
Savvy, articulate guides
Memorable encounters with diverse cultures and peoples
The opportunity to meet with individuals who are leading change in the places we visit
Hard-to-get access to exclusive events and regional experts
The full attention of an experienced Stanford tour manager
Packing lists and reading lists to help you prepare
Top-star hotels and small luxury sailing ships
On-tour quarantine-related trip-cancellation, -interruption and -delay insurance coverage
All the extras, such as entrance fees, on-tour flights, ground transportation, most meals, airport transfers, baggage handling, all of your gratuities...and ready-to-mail postcards!
Have a Question for Us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.