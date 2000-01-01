Traveling With Us

Skip to main content
Discovery at Its Best

Every journey has the potential to be a transformative experience. Travel enriches us. It helps us learn about the world, humanity and ourselves. When you're looking to add top-notch educational opportunities, exclusive access to unique locales and the chance to connect with your fellow alums to your journey, look no further than Travel/Study.

Next-Level Learning

Ancient civilizations. Emerging democracies. Dynamic systems at play in the natural world. You can see it all firsthand and delve into the essence of your destination with Stanford scholars. Explore the world with Travel/Study and soak up the education that comes with the adventure!

Above-and-Beyond Experiences

When you travel with us you enjoy:

  • The company of renowned Stanford faculty and scholars

  • Savvy, articulate guides

  • Memorable encounters with diverse cultures and peoples

  • The opportunity to meet with individuals who are leading change in the places we visit

  • Hard-to-get access to exclusive events and regional experts

  • The full attention of an experienced Stanford tour manager

  • Packing lists and reading lists to help you prepare

  • Top-star hotels and small luxury sailing ships

  • On-tour quarantine-related trip-cancellation, -interruption and -delay insurance coverage

  • All the extras, such as entrance fees, on-tour flights, ground transportation, most meals, airport transfers, baggage handling, all of your gratuities...and ready-to-mail postcards!

