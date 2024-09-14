Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
A scenic walk through the Italian Lake District

Italian Lakes

Stroll through verdant pastures and along mountain ridges and sail across deep, indigo lakes stopping along the way to dine on fresh, local cuisine .

Overview

A truly unforgettable adventure

Revel in northern Italy’s exquisite Lake Country on this walk from the majestic alpine peaks and luxuriant olive groves of Lake Garda in the east to the intimate charm of tiny Lake Orta in the west. In between, take in the Renaissance splendors of Bergamo, the villa-lined shores of Lake Como in Bellagio and the lush gardens of Lake Maggiore’s Borromean Islands.

Join trail expert Peter Watson as we ferry across sparkling lakes, walk through peaceful pastures and hike amid glorious mountain scenery. Sample the tasty regional specialties, dining at fine restaurants and trattorias by night and pausing for picnic lunches by day.

Dates

September 14–24, 2024

Duration

11 days

Minimum age

18 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails (external link)