Italian Lakes

Revel in northern Italy’s exquisite Lake Country on this walk from the majestic alpine peaks and luxuriant olive groves of Lake Garda in the east to the intimate charm of tiny Lake Orta in the west. In between, take in the Renaissance splendors of Bergamo, the villa-lined shores of Lake Como in Bellagio and the lush gardens of Lake Maggiore’s Borromean Islands.

Join trail expert Peter Watson as we ferry across sparkling lakes, walk through peaceful pastures and hike amid glorious mountain scenery. Sample the tasty regional specialties, dining at fine restaurants and trattorias by night and pausing for picnic lunches by day.