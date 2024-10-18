Balkans
A nine-country adventure by deluxe train that begins in the magic of Venice and ends in the timeless charm of Istanbul. Witness history as you travel early trade routes.
A journey through the splendor of the past
Take in the beauty and history of southern Europe from the comfort of your private cabin aboard the luxurious Golden Eagle Danube Express. You’ll check off bucket-list items such as a gondola ride through Venice’s romantic waterways and a tour of Topkapi Palace, but also experience lesser known wonders like a Turkish bazaar in North Macedonia’s rarely visited Skopje.
Marvel at the wonders of Slovenia—the ethereal limestone caverns of the Postojna Cave system and the dramatic Predjama Castle, built within a cave mouth overhanging a cliff! During a sobering visit to the Tunnel of Hope in Bosnia and Herzegovina, we’ll hear a firsthand account of the nearly four yearslong Siege of Sarajevo from one of its survivors.
DatesOctober 18–29, 2024
Duration12 days
Minimum age18 years
