Take in the beauty and history of southern Europe from the comfort of your private cabin aboard the luxurious Golden Eagle Danube Express. You’ll check off bucket-list items such as a gondola ride through Venice’s romantic waterways and a tour of Topkapi Palace, but also experience lesser known wonders like a Turkish bazaar in North Macedonia’s rarely visited Skopje.

Marvel at the wonders of Slovenia—the ethereal limestone caverns of the Postojna Cave system and the dramatic Predjama Castle, built within a cave mouth overhanging a cliff! During a sobering visit to the Tunnel of Hope in Bosnia and Herzegovina, we’ll hear a firsthand account of the nearly four yearslong Siege of Sarajevo from one of its survivors.