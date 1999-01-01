Health and Safety
Safety
The safety of our travelers is of utmost importance to us. Stanford Travel/Study maintains a thorough and regularly monitored security plan as an integral part of every program and monitors and evaluates the security conditions of every destination we visit. This analysis includes consulting U.S. State Department officials, travel industry professionals at home and abroad, and academic experts with personal experience in these regions. Our State Department and Stanford friends use their unique contacts to keep us informed about local conditions. We also subscribe to a daily intelligence briefing service and retain an independent security risk consultancy, Crisis24.
Health
There is no way to eliminate the risk of illness while traveling. Each participant must assess their personal risks and their tolerance for exposure to illness. Travel/Study does not require isolation for travelers who exhibit cold or flu-like symptoms, including those who test positive for Covid-19. While we do not require masking, we support all individuals who wish to do so in accordance with their personal risk tolerance and underlying health conditions. We request masking for symptomatic travelers and may advise social distancing and/or isolation in cases where symptoms are particularly severe. Vaccine requirements imposed by local authorities and operators will be communicated to travelers with their pre-departure documentation.
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