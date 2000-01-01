Health and Safety

Health

Stanford Travel/Study follows the recommendations of the CDC and Stanford University’s Environmental Health & Safety departments for general Covid-19 protocols on our programs. Protocols for specific programs will be shared with registered travelers when they are confirmed on their trip and updated as necessary up until departure.

There is no way to completely eliminate the risk of infection while traveling. We have experienced incidents of Covid-19 on our trips and there is a real risk that you might acquire it while traveling on one of our programs. Each participant must assess their own risk tolerance and decide whether or not they feel comfortable traveling, understanding that there is a chance of becoming infected and that they may no longer be able to participate in the trip as a result.



Vaccination

All travelers will be required to attest to having completed the Covid-19 vaccine primary series in order to participate in any of our programs in 2023. Beginning with trips departing in 2024*, Covid-19 vaccination will not be required but is strongly recommended. Travel/Study also recommends that travelers stay up-to-date with the most recent boosters recommended for them by the CDC. More strict vaccine requirements may be imposed by local authorities or tour operators, which will be communicated to travelers with their pre-departure documentation.

Masking

While we do not require masking or social distancing (unless mandated by local authorities or tour operators), we support all individuals who wish to do so in accordance with their personal risk tolerance and underlying health conditions.

Isolation

For all programs taking place in 2023, any traveler who tests positive for Covid-19 will be asked to isolate from the group per the CDC’s isolation guidelines. This may result in a traveler not being able to rejoin the trip if there is not enough time for isolation and recovery to occur before the end of the program. Beginning with trips departing in 2024*, any traveler who exhibits cold or flu-like symptoms, including those who test positive for Covid-19, will not be required to quarantine from the group. However, they will be asked to wear a mask and advised to isolate if their symptoms are particularly severe.

* With the exception of the Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands expedition in January 2024.