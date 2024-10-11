Sunny Provence in the South of France with its centuries-old landmarks, stunning landscapes and elegant accommodations, plus its superb cuisine and splendid wines, combine to make it an ideal place to visit. What better way to explore the region than on foot, taking a break at midday to dine al fresco on dishes featuring the local produce?

Marvel at honey-colored villages and Cézanne’s Montagne Sainte-Victoire from the trail, then stand in awe before such marvels as the Abbaye de Sénanque, the 1st-century Pont du Gard aqueduct, Avignon’s gothic palace, and Van Gogh’s stomping grounds in Arles. Our journey includes a stay in a magnificent converted 16th-century house and Michelin-starred dining. Ce sera magnifique!