Once bound together under a Soviet banner, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia are countries with distinct cultures, histories, languages, religion and people. Although today’s traveler may consider them off the beaten tourist track, historically these locales were at the crossroads of civilizations from ancient times to the Cold War.

Join us as we explore the physical beauty of the Caucasus; the richness of each country’s artistic, literary and culinary heritage; the political significance of each nation’s relationships with Russia and Turkey (and hence with the United States and nations of the Middle East); and the importance of the region’s natural resources to the global economy. Venture into these fascinating lands with us.