Patagonia Family Adventure

Embark on an adventure that takes your family to Argentina, through the astounding landscapes of Patagonia, and finally on to Santiago de Chile. Before taking in the ethereal glow emanating from the crevasses of vast glaciers, you’ll learn the art of empanadas and watch Argentinian gauchos demonstrate their superior horse skills.

This fun and well-paced trip includes educational and delicious dining experiences, museum visits, a minitrek across an actual glacier, and opportunities to take in both the modern and traditional, time-honored features these fascinating South American regions display across their beautiful cities and estancias.