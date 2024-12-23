Skip to main content
Glaciers, gauchos, and life in Argentina and Chile

Patagonia Family Adventure

Enjoy the wonders of Patagonia and beyond with your family. Marvel at landscapes few will ever experience, and adventure and learn in Buenos Aires and Santiago.

Overview

A memorable South American journey

Embark on an adventure that takes your family to Argentina, through the astounding landscapes of Patagonia, and finally on to Santiago de Chile. Before taking in the ethereal glow emanating from the crevasses of vast glaciers, you’ll learn the art of empanadas and watch Argentinian gauchos demonstrate their superior horse skills.

This fun and well-paced trip includes educational and delicious dining experiences, museum visits, a minitrek across an actual glacier, and opportunities to take in both the modern and traditional, time-honored features these fascinating South American regions display across their beautiful cities and estancias.

Dates

December 23, 2024–January 3, 2025

Duration

12 days

Minimum age

6 years

Share the joy of learning

About our Young Explorer program

Kids of all ages love our Young Explorer program, where they’re grouped with travelers their own age—no more than 10 kids per group—and paired with a Young Explorer leader. Young travelers enjoy fun and educational activities during lectures as well as occasional kids-only adventures, tours or meals while the adults have time for more in-depth touring and discussions.

Our Young Explorer program is designed for the whole family to engage in learning and exploration together, with most touring involving the entire family. Throughout the journey, opportunities for kids to hang out with their Young Explorer groups abound. Your kids will return home with a greater appreciation for the places we visit...and a few new friends!

Meet our Young Explorer leaders

These razor-sharp recent Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.

