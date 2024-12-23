Patagonia Family Adventure
Enjoy the wonders of Patagonia and beyond with your family. Marvel at landscapes few will ever experience, and adventure and learn in Buenos Aires and Santiago.
Overview
A memorable South American journey
Embark on an adventure that takes your family to Argentina, through the astounding landscapes of Patagonia, and finally on to Santiago de Chile. Before taking in the ethereal glow emanating from the crevasses of vast glaciers, you’ll learn the art of empanadas and watch Argentinian gauchos demonstrate their superior horse skills.
This fun and well-paced trip includes educational and delicious dining experiences, museum visits, a minitrek across an actual glacier, and opportunities to take in both the modern and traditional, time-honored features these fascinating South American regions display across their beautiful cities and estancias.
DatesDecember 23, 2024–January 3, 2025
Duration12 days
Minimum age6 years
Share the joy of learning
Meet our Young Explorer leaders
These razor-sharp recent Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.
