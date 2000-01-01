A Cardinal Beginning

The daughter of Stanford alums and a bona fide “faculty brat,” Elizabeth Player Jones grew up on the Farm, enthralled by the joy of discovery through learning. It’s no surprise she found her way back to campus after matriculating on the East Coast. “I have a profound love for this place,” explains Jones. “Connecting alumni with Stanford faculty and scholars on enriching travel programs around the globe—it’s a dream job!”

Continuing a Legacy

Following in the footsteps of a long line of innovative and pioneering directors is no small feat. With 30 years of experience in educational travel, including 18 years as Travel/Study’s deputy director, Jones is ready to carry the baton. What’s next for this world-class program? “I’m committed to sustainability,” she shares. “I deeply believe in the values of travel, but I also understand that we need to be stewards of this incredible planet we’re traversing.” Travel/Study has bid farewell to printed brochures, we’re phasing out single-use plastics on our trips, and a carbon-offset program is underway.

On the Road

As many a Stanford traveler can attest, travel can be addicting. “Meeting with members of a local community to hear about conservation efforts or attending a panel of business owners, professionals, and journalists discussing recent events in their country—these are experiences that leave me wanting more,” says Jones. When not in the office helping the team develop extraordinary programs, Jones may be out leading a trip. Look for her on one of our upcoming 2024 journeys or drop her a line at elizabethpjones@alumni.stanford.edu.