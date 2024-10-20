Skip to main content
Discover the birthplace of the Renaissance

Tuscany and the Italian Riviera

Enjoy turquoise waters framed by pastel towns, explore the medieval town of Siena, home to the Palio horse race, and fall asleep in a charming 13th century castle.

Overview

The birthplace of the Renaissance

Italians have a special gift for la bella vita. Come enjoy the good life as we explore two of Italy’s most   spectacular regions, the Riviera and Tuscany. We call on longtime Stanford contacts to help immerse you in the scenic beauty, spectacular regional cuisine and rich traditions of these unique areas. 

In Liguria, hike among the rustic fishing villages of the Cinque Terre and soak up the glamor of Portofino. In Tuscany, stay in a 13th-century castello, savor great wines and cuisine, and explore Siena, Cortona and Lucca, each a treasure trove of history and art.  Conclude with two nights in Florence, home to works of the master painters and architects that defined the Renaissance.

Dates

October 20–30, 2024

Duration

11 days

Minimum age

18 years

