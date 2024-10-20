Tuscany and the Italian Riviera

Italians have a special gift for la bella vita. Come enjoy the good life as we explore two of Italy’s most spectacular regions, the Riviera and Tuscany. We call on longtime Stanford contacts to help immerse you in the scenic beauty, spectacular regional cuisine and rich traditions of these unique areas.

In Liguria, hike among the rustic fishing villages of the Cinque Terre and soak up the glamor of Portofino. In Tuscany, stay in a 13th-century castello, savor great wines and cuisine, and explore Siena, Cortona and Lucca, each a treasure trove of history and art. Conclude with two nights in Florence, home to works of the master painters and architects that defined the Renaissance.