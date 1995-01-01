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Norman Naimark in New Zealand

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Norman Naimark in New Zealand

Robert and Florence McDonnell Professor of East European History

Norman Naimark, '66, MA '68, PhD '72, is the Robert and Florence McDonnell Professor of East European History, emeritus, and has served as the chair of Stanford’s history department, the Burke Family Director of Stanford’s Bing Overseas Studies Program and the Sakurako and William Fisher Family Director of Stanford’s Global Studies Division.  

  • Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Hoover Institution 

  • Senior Fellow (courtesy) at Stanford’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies

  • Recipient: Richard W. Lyman Award for outstanding faculty volunteer service, Stanford Alumni Association, 1995; Dean’s Teaching Award, Stanford University, 1991–1992, 2002–2003; and the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, 1996

  • BA 1966, MA 1968 and PhD 1972—all history, Stanford University

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