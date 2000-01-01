Greg Watkins in Bhutan

In conversation with Greg Watkins

What first sparked your interest in Southeast Asia?

I have long had an interest in religious worldviews, but it was my graduate school experiences studying Buddhism, both in the classroom and on trips throughout Asia, that led to my deep and abiding interest in the entire region.

What inspires you about the region and traveling there?

Having spent my teaching career on campus, I relish the opportunity to be able to teach about religious worldviews out in the field—and this particular trip offers such a rich tapestry of religious worldviews and history! To be able to do that comparatively while on the road is an amazing opportunity.

What makes you passionate and enthusiastic about your field or interests?

In my particular approach to teaching, I believe that it is ultimately an act of the imagination to find one’s way into a very different worldview—whether it is an ancient text or a foreign culture. I love the adventure of entertaining very different ways of understanding the world, both for myself and in the classroom.

What have been some of your best experiences in the field?

A highlight from doing a similar trip in the past was the combination of visiting important Buddhist sites on the same day that we had an opportunity to have a pre-dinner discussion with our local guide about his own relationship to Buddhism. It was a powerful mix of cultural history writ large and the religious lives of individual people. I’ve also found my visits to Angkor a very powerful combination of taking in the dramatic environment that surrounds you while making an effort to see that environment in a way closer to those who were there when it was thriving.

To learn more about Greg and his work, visit Searching Together for the Common Good and the Structured Liberal Education website.