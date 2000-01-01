Bhutan
Take in the harmonious culture of one of the world’s most isolated countries and explore natural landscapes, sacred sites, and the dramatic Himalayas.
Overview
A journey into the clouds
Nestled among the thick forests of the Himalayas lies one of the world’s most isolated countries, Bhutan. Home to a people with a thoroughly unique culture, Bhutan is also filled with architectural and artistic treasures few tourists ever see. The country’s transition from absolute to constitutional monarchy and its development of a Gross National Happiness Index as an indicator of a country’s priority over Gross Domestic Product make it a fascinating place to visit.
With many of its traditions steeped in Buddhism, Bhutan highly values nature and was even the first country to enforce environmental protection through its constitution. Even the name “Bhutan” refers to the sound of the thunderstorms rolling through the Himalayan mountains.
DatesOctober 6–19, 2026
Duration14 days
Price
From approx. $13,995 per person
Trip size25 participants
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
“The trip was well conceived. Stanford's connections with people in Bhutan and excellent local guides meant we received terrific information.”
—Richard Paul, JD ’73
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
First opened to tourists in 1975, Bhutan has made great efforts to preserve its distinctive culture and way of life. Visit remote villages where beautifully painted traditional wood houses dot the hillsides and learn about subsistence farming and herding. Take in incredible valley views as we drive along Bhutan’s highest roadway, the Chele La pass, and hike through pine forests festooned with Spanish moss to reach the famous Taktsang monastery. Everywhere, see evidence of Vajrayana Buddhism, the state religion of Bhutan that permeates all aspects of Bhutanese culture.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.