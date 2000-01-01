Skip to main content
A hidden kingdom in the clouds

Bhutan

Take in the harmonious culture of one of the world’s most isolated countries and explore natural landscapes, sacred sites, and the dramatic Himalayas.

Overview

A journey into the clouds

Nestled among the thick forests of the Himalayas lies one of the world’s most isolated countries, Bhutan.  Home to a people with a thoroughly unique culture, Bhutan is also filled with architectural and artistic treasures few tourists ever see. The country’s transition from absolute to constitutional monarchy and its development of a Gross National Happiness Index as an indicator of a country’s priority over Gross Domestic Product make it a fascinating place to visit.

With many of its traditions steeped in Buddhism, Bhutan highly values nature and was even the first country to enforce environmental protection through its constitution.  Even the name “Bhutan” refers to the sound of the thunderstorms rolling through the Himalayan mountains.

Dates

October 6–19, 2026

Duration

14 days

Price

From approx. $13,995 per person

Trip size

25 participants

Minimum age

18 years

“The trip was well conceived. Stanford's connections with people in Bhutan and excellent local guides meant we received terrific information.”

—Richard Paul, JD ’73

Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

First opened to tourists in 1975, Bhutan has made great efforts to preserve its distinctive culture and way of life. Visit remote villages where beautifully painted traditional wood houses dot the hillsides and learn about subsistence farming and herding. Take in incredible valley views as we drive along Bhutan’s highest roadway, the Chele La pass, and hike through pine forests festooned with Spanish moss to reach the famous Taktsang monastery. Everywhere, see evidence of Vajrayana Buddhism, the state religion of Bhutan that permeates all aspects of Bhutanese culture.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Travel in Bhutan

Bhutan is a mountainous country, and much of our travel takes place by motorcoach on winding roads. The government has invested heavily in the country’s infrastructure in recent years, such that the highways are smooth with double lanes, and rest areas offer modern facilities. Our longest drive, from Punakha to Trongsa, takes approximately six hours with various stops along the way.

Activity Level

Although this program is not a trek, there is considerable walking and hiking, on uneven terrain, at high altitudes ranging from 5,000 to 11,000 feet above sea level, to sites with steep stairs where there are no elevators. In Bhutan, walking and hiking trails are broad, paved and well maintained. Along steep routes, such as Taktsang Monastery, trails have handrails.

