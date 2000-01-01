Bill Durham in Galápagos

Bill Durham, ’71, is an innovative researcher and teacher who has focused on two themes for most of his career: (1) on putting principles of evolution to work in understanding and sustaining biological and cultural diversity in the world today; and (2) on identifying the social dimensions of contemporary environmental problems and working with local people to help solve them. This work has taken him to fieldwork throughout Central and South America, and to selected sites in East Africa. Bill has received five awards for research and teaching at Stanford, including one by vote of the students, and was one of the first recipients of the MacArthur Prize Fellowship (1983).

In 1992, Bill worked with Stanford Travel/Study to create a series of programs providing experiential learning for students in Sophomore College together with Stanford alumni. He travels to the Galápagos Islands almost every year with students and alumni and believes that educational travel is one of the most enriching experiences one can have. He is author or editor of a good list of books including his latest, Exuberant Life: An Evolutionary Approach to Conservation in Galápagos, published in 2021, which earned a silver medallion in the 2022 Prose Awards. During this program, his talks will include such topics as "the latest on the greatest" (new findings from Galápagos about evolution), how experience in Galápagos made Darwin a better evolutionist than Wallace, and how and why we should make Galápagos a world model of sustainability with lessons for the rest of the planet.