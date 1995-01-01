Norman Naimark in Central Asia

Norman Naimark, '66, MA '68, PhD '72, is the Robert and Florence McDonnell Professor of East European History, emeritus and has served as the chair of Stanford’s history department, the Burke Family Director of Stanford’s Bing Overseas Studies Program, and the Sakurako and William Fisher Family Director of Stanford’s Global Studies Division.
During our program he will lecture on the history of the Central Asia and the Caucasus, with an emphasis on the modern period, from the ancient kingdoms, through the communist period, up until the present. He will also address the unique challenges faced by the countries of both regions as a result of the ambitions of China and Russia.
Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Hoover Institution
Senior Fellow (courtesy) at Stanford’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies
Recipient: Richard W. Lyman Award for outstanding faculty volunteer service, Stanford Alumni Association, 1995; Dean’s Teaching Award, Stanford University, 1991–1992, 2002–2003; and the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, 1996
BA 1966, MA 1968 and PhD 1972—all history, Stanford University