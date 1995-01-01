Norman Naimark in Central Asia

Norman Naimark, '66, MA '68, PhD '72, is the Robert and Florence McDonnell Professor of East European History, emeritus and has served as the chair of Stanford’s history department, the Burke Family Director of Stanford’s Bing Overseas Studies Program, and the Sakurako and William Fisher Family Director of Stanford’s Global Studies Division.

During our program he will lecture on the history of the Central Asia and the Caucasus, with an emphasis on the modern period, from the ancient kingdoms, through the communist period, up until the present. He will also address the unique challenges faced by the countries of both regions as a result of the ambitions of China and Russia.