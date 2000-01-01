Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
An exploration of life and culture along the Caspian region

Uzbekistan and the Caucasus

Take a modern day journey over the old Silk Road—from Uzbekistan, across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, and into the mountains of Georgia and Armenia.

Overview

An awe-inspiring journey

Set out on a modern-day caravan over the old Silk Road from the desert oases of Uzbekistan across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan and the green mountainous countries of Georgia and Armenia. Follow the path of the tireless merchants who brought exotic goods, sweeping belief systems, and new forms of architecture, agriculture and art.

Begin in Tashkent, where ancient and modern exist side by side. Continue to the blue-tiled Silk Road oases of Bukhara and Samarkand, then explore Baku, where people burned oil that came from the ground. Taste the fabulous food and wine of Georgia and admire the stone churches of Armenia. Browse the atmospheric bazaars, meet with local artists and experts, and experience nine different UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Dates

May 22, 2026–June 6, 2025

Duration

Price

From approx. $12,495

Trip size

34 participants

Minimum age

18 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

The complexity of current and past geopolitics, as well as the fascinating movement of people, cultures, languages, religions, and cuisine over thousands of years made this a stunning and important experience.

—Meryl Selig

Itinerary

An exploration of life and culture along the Caspian region

Journey from Uzbekistan, across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, and into the mountains of Georgia and Armenia. Explore the blue-tiled Silk Road oasis cities of Bukhara and Samarkand. Visit stunning medieval palaces and elaborate 19th-century private residences in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

monastery and mountain view

Travel in Central Asia

We consider this program to be moderately strenuous due to the countries’ weak infrastructures outside of the capital cities. These countries’ tourism industries are developing, thus patience with local service standards will greatly improve one’s enjoyment of the trip. We expect that participants will be a self-selecting group whose interest in the places we visit far outweighs the need for creature comforts. 

Anyone of Armenian descent or with an Armenian surname may be denied a visa by the government of Azerbaijan; please call our office for more details.

Getting around

Some days require early-morning starts or late evenings. Our journey at times requires several hours of travel by motor coach, the longest drive being up to 8 hours (including comfort stops). Due to poor road repair and some unpaved rural roads, travel may be slow at times. The schedule for internal flights is not yet available; therefore, the exact timing of our itinerary is subject to change.

Activity level

Daily excursions involve 1 to 3 miles of walking on city streets, which are, in some cases, uneven or cobbled. Some of the walking takes place at ancient sites, where paths can be rocky and uneven and where stairs may be a necessary part of the tour, which can be steep and may not have handrails. Elevators at museums are limited. 

Luggage will need to be handled by individual travelers at airport customs, check-in and baggage claim points, and at the land border crossing between Georgia and Armenia, where there are no porters. This means participants must be prepared to walk up to 100 yards with luggage over paved (though occasionally roughly paved) ground.

Medical treatment and care are not always available or up to U.S. standards.

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails