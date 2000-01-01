Uzbekistan and the Caucasus

Set out on a modern-day caravan over the old Silk Road from the desert oases of Uzbekistan across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan and the green mountainous countries of Georgia and Armenia. Follow the path of the tireless merchants who brought exotic goods, sweeping belief systems, and new forms of architecture, agriculture and art.

Begin in Tashkent, where ancient and modern exist side by side. Continue to the blue-tiled Silk Road oases of Bukhara and Samarkand, then explore Baku, where people burned oil that came from the ground. Taste the fabulous food and wine of Georgia and admire the stone churches of Armenia. Browse the atmospheric bazaars, meet with local artists and experts, and experience nine different UNESCO World Heritage sites.