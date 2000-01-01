Uzbekistan and the Caucasus
Take a modern day journey over the old Silk Road—from Uzbekistan, across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, and into the mountains of Georgia and Armenia.
Overview
An awe-inspiring journey
Set out on a modern-day caravan over the old Silk Road from the desert oases of Uzbekistan across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan and the green mountainous countries of Georgia and Armenia. Follow the path of the tireless merchants who brought exotic goods, sweeping belief systems, and new forms of architecture, agriculture and art.
Begin in Tashkent, where ancient and modern exist side by side. Continue to the blue-tiled Silk Road oases of Bukhara and Samarkand, then explore Baku, where people burned oil that came from the ground. Taste the fabulous food and wine of Georgia and admire the stone churches of Armenia. Browse the atmospheric bazaars, meet with local artists and experts, and experience nine different UNESCO World Heritage sites.
DatesMay 22, 2026–June 6, 2025
Duration
Price
From approx. $12,495
Trip size34 participants
Minimum age18 years
“The complexity of current and past geopolitics, as well as the fascinating movement of people, cultures, languages, religions, and cuisine over thousands of years made this a stunning and important experience.”
—Meryl Selig
Itinerary
An exploration of life and culture along the Caspian region
Journey from Uzbekistan, across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, and into the mountains of Georgia and Armenia. Explore the blue-tiled Silk Road oasis cities of Bukhara and Samarkand. Visit stunning medieval palaces and elaborate 19th-century private residences in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
Have a question for us?
