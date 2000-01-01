Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia

Our popular introduction to this trio of Southeast Asian countries has been a Travel/Study favorite for more than 20 years. Drift amid the dramatic, sculpted-limestone islets of Ha Long Bay. Explore beautiful gold-tipped Buddhist temples in the forests of Laos and meet with local villagers on the Mekong River. In Cambodia, roam the vast complex of Angkor, a monument to Cambodia’s past and the power of the Khmer Empire.

While exploring the region’s rich culture and natural beauty, we also delve into its tumultuous history as well as recent reforms and current events. Enjoy meetings with non-profit organizations and local universities as well as specially arranged visits at museums and other sights.