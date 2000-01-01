Umbria
A perfectly situated luxury hotel is our home base on this nine-day sojourn that sees us at an array of nearby monuments, art studios, and medieval towns.
Overview
Enlightening explorations of a vibrant region
After settling into our rooms at Hotel Brufani (housed in a grand 19th-century palace) and checking out the sweeping views, we enjoy a hearty buffet dinner featuring seasonal, local foods and delicious Umbrian wines. We’re steps away from the main street, historic monuments, and local restaurants and cafés of Perugia, the lively small city that will be our home for the entirety of the trip.
This journey is chock full of specially curated experiences that would normally be inaccessible to tourists. We are invited into the beautiful home of a couple who collects art; they guide us through their private, world-class collection. We also meet local artisans and see how a luxury leather goods producer revitalized a struggling medieval hill town; we take a walk with a trifolao in this truffle-rich countryside; and we enjoy a special tasting menu just for us at a chic Michelin-starred restaurant.
DatesOctober 10–18, 2026
Duration9 days
Price
From approx. $9,995 per person
Trip size28 participants
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.