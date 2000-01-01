After settling into our rooms at Hotel Brufani (housed in a grand 19th-century palace) and checking out the sweeping views, we enjoy a hearty buffet dinner featuring seasonal, local foods and delicious Umbrian wines. We’re steps away from the main street, historic monuments, and local restaurants and cafés of Perugia, the lively small city that will be our home for the entirety of the trip.

This journey is chock full of specially curated experiences that would normally be inaccessible to tourists. We are invited into the beautiful home of a couple who collects art; they guide us through their private, world-class collection. We also meet local artisans and see how a luxury leather goods producer revitalized a struggling medieval hill town; we take a walk with a trifolao in this truffle-rich countryside; and we enjoy a special tasting menu just for us at a chic Michelin-starred restaurant.