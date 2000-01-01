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Travel/Study
Ancient cities, archaeological sites and dramatic Cappadocia

Turkey

Uncover the various layers of Turkey, from Neolithic settlements to current politics, traveling from Ankara to Istanbul by way of Ephesus and the Turkish Riviera.

Overview

An awe-inspiring journey

Our Turkey program is one of Travel/Study’s most popular—and for good reason. We visit Turkey’s most important cities, Ankara and Istanbul, taking in their richest and most extraordinary archaeological treasures and age-old architectural masterpieces. We wander about the dramatic, other-worldly landscapes of Cappadocia and we explore incredible Byzantine, Hittite, Roman and Ottoman sites.

One of the best parts of this exceptional program is our five-day cruise along the Turquoise Coast aboard luxurious, privately chartered gület sailboats—an incomparable coastal cruise that’s a delightful combination of hidden coves and hilltop ancient ruins.

Dates

May 20–June 6, 2027

Duration

18 days

Price

From approx. $13,295 per person

Trip size

23 participants

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Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Begin in Turkey’s capital and most cosmopolitan city, then venture to the otherworldly landscape of Cappadocia. Traveling through Konya, head to Antalya on the Mediterranean coast for visits to two important archaeological sites before boarding gület sailboats for a five-night journey along the coast. Conclude our trip with an exploration of Ephesus and four nights in Istanbul.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Getting Around

The first week of the program includes several long bus rides (of up to five hours in length). During our five-night gület cruise, travelers will embark on a fleet of two- or three-masted teak sailboats of superior seagoing quality. Our gülets are among the best Turkey has to offer—each gület has from six to 12 two-person cabins, each with an individual in-room toilet and shower, indoor and outdoor common areas, a cushioned lounge area and wide sun decks.

gulets in Aegean sea

Activity Level

This program is moderately strenuous and at times physically demanding. Participants must be physically fit, active and in good health. Daily programs involve one to three miles of walking or hiking that might include stairs without rails, high thresholds and uneven terrain such as cobbled paths. Excursions during our cruise include hikes on rocky, hilly terrain and walking tours of small towns.

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