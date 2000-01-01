Turkey
Uncover the various layers of Turkey, from Neolithic settlements to current politics, traveling from Ankara to Istanbul by way of Ephesus and the Turkish Riviera.
Overview
An awe-inspiring journey
Our Turkey program is one of Travel/Study’s most popular—and for good reason. We visit Turkey’s most important cities, Ankara and Istanbul, taking in their richest and most extraordinary archaeological treasures and age-old architectural masterpieces. We wander about the dramatic, other-worldly landscapes of Cappadocia and we explore incredible Byzantine, Hittite, Roman and Ottoman sites.
One of the best parts of this exceptional program is our five-day cruise along the Turquoise Coast aboard luxurious, privately chartered gület sailboats—an incomparable coastal cruise that’s a delightful combination of hidden coves and hilltop ancient ruins.
DatesMay 20–June 6, 2027
Duration18 days
Price
From approx. $13,295 per person
Trip size23 participants
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Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Begin in Turkey’s capital and most cosmopolitan city, then venture to the otherworldly landscape of Cappadocia. Traveling through Konya, head to Antalya on the Mediterranean coast for visits to two important archaeological sites before boarding gület sailboats for a five-night journey along the coast. Conclude our trip with an exploration of Ephesus and four nights in Istanbul.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.