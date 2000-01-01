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Roman ruins, seaside villages, and history in the making

Tunisia

Experience the turquoise waters and pristine beaches, the rolling sand dunes of the Sahara Desert, and the mix of architecture offering a visual feast for the eyes.

Overview

A journey through the splendor of the past

A legendary land packed with ancient historic treasures of profound cultural and religious significance, Tunisia boasts a well-developed tourism infrastructure. Journey from northern Tunis inland to the magnificent oasis of Tozeur, located on the edge of the Sahara, and then to Djerba on the southern coast, staying in luxury hotels as we go.

We’ll stroll through such outstanding archaeological sites as the extensive ruins of Dougga, the remains of Carthage, the superbly preserved Roman amphitheater of El Djem, and the medina of Tunis with its maze of mosques, monuments, and palaces. Along the way, we’ll have a chance to discuss with local contacts the Jasmine Revolution that began in Tunisia in 2011 and sparked the Arab Spring.

Dates

March 26–April 10, 2027

Duration

16 days

Price

From approx. $11,495 per person

Trip size

26 participants

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Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

On this in-depth exploration of Tunisia, visit a total of seven UNESCO World Heritage sites, covering the Phoenician, Roman and Islamic periods. Journey from northern Tunis inland to the magnificent oasis of Tozeur, located on the edge of the Sahara, and then to Djerba on the southern coast.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Pottery of Tunisia

Getting around

Six of our days require several hours of travel by motor coach or four-wheel-drive vehicle, due to local road conditions, ranging between 5 and 8 hours, not including several stops along the way for visits and lunches and to stretch our legs.

Activity level

Our trip to Tunisia can be considered strenuous and physically demanding. Much of the walking takes place at ancient sites, where paths can be rocky and uneven. In some instances where there are steps, handrails may not be present. Although all hotels on this program have elevators, in some cases, they can be reached only by first ascending a staircase. Participants must be physically fit, active, and in good health.

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