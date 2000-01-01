Tunisia
Experience the turquoise waters and pristine beaches, the rolling sand dunes of the Sahara Desert, and the mix of architecture offering a visual feast for the eyes.
Overview
A journey through the splendor of the past
A legendary land packed with ancient historic treasures of profound cultural and religious significance, Tunisia boasts a well-developed tourism infrastructure. Journey from northern Tunis inland to the magnificent oasis of Tozeur, located on the edge of the Sahara, and then to Djerba on the southern coast, staying in luxury hotels as we go.
We’ll stroll through such outstanding archaeological sites as the extensive ruins of Dougga, the remains of Carthage, the superbly preserved Roman amphitheater of El Djem, and the medina of Tunis with its maze of mosques, monuments, and palaces. Along the way, we’ll have a chance to discuss with local contacts the Jasmine Revolution that began in Tunisia in 2011 and sparked the Arab Spring.
DatesMarch 26–April 10, 2027
Duration16 days
Price
From approx. $11,495 per person
Trip size26 participants
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Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
On this in-depth exploration of Tunisia, visit a total of seven UNESCO World Heritage sites, covering the Phoenician, Roman and Islamic periods. Journey from northern Tunis inland to the magnificent oasis of Tozeur, located on the edge of the Sahara, and then to Djerba on the southern coast.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
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