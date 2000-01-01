Five Stans
Kyrgyzstan; Kazakhstan; Tajikistan; Uzbekistan; Turkmenistan: The five “stans” in this region of Asia are a great way to structure an adventure in this part of the world.
Overview
A rich study of beauty, art, and history
Get to know Central Asia’s ’stans on this 20-day adventure. You’ll explore both the ancient and modern as the trip winds through mountains, deserts, and steppes. We begin in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, where you’ll meet with local students and professors. Next, we’ll visit Almaty, the economic capital of vast, oil-rich Kazakhstan.
The mountainous Tajikistan will be our next stop before heading to Uzbekistan. We’ll then cross the desert stopping at all three of the area’s UNESCO-listed Silk Road cities: Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva. We close this epic, educational journey with the enigmatic and secretive Turkmenistan, a place where modern, marble-clad architecture borders the timeless sands of the Kara-Kum Desert.
DatesSeptember 19–October 8, 2027
Duration20 days
Price
From approx. $12,995 per person
Trip size34 participants
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Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Embark on an extraordinary journey through Central Asia. Travel along scenic mountain passes and tour ancient forts, stunning mosques, and Soviet monuments. We’ll stroll through colorful bazaars and sample cuisines infused with Persian, Indian, Chinese, and Russian influences. Our faculty leader and local scholars provide deep insights into the region's complex history and geopolitics.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
“The complexity of current and past geopolitics, as well as the fascinating movement of people, cultures, languages, religions, and cuisine over thousands of years made this a stunning and important experience. I see the world in a richer, more nuanced and more robust way, both historically and today.”
—Meryl Selig