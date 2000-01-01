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Thrilling desert landscapes and modern architectural marvels

Five Stans

Kyrgyzstan; Kazakhstan; Tajikistan; Uzbekistan; Turkmenistan: The five “stans” in this region of Asia are a great way to structure an adventure in this part of the world.

Overview

A rich study of beauty, art, and history

Get to know Central Asia’s ’stans on this 20-day adventure. You’ll explore both the ancient and modern as the trip winds through mountains, deserts, and steppes. We begin in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, where you’ll meet with local students and professors. Next, we’ll visit Almaty, the economic capital of vast, oil-rich Kazakhstan. 

The mountainous Tajikistan will be our next stop before heading to Uzbekistan. We’ll then cross the desert stopping at all three of the area’s UNESCO-listed Silk Road cities: Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva. We close this epic, educational journey with the enigmatic and secretive Turkmenistan, a place where modern, marble-clad architecture borders the timeless sands of the Kara-Kum Desert.

Dates

September 19–October 8, 2027

Duration

20 days

Price

From approx. $12,995 per person

Trip size

34 participants

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Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Embark on an extraordinary journey through Central Asia. Travel along scenic mountain passes and tour ancient forts, stunning mosques, and Soviet monuments. We’ll stroll through colorful bazaars and sample cuisines infused with Persian, Indian, Chinese, and Russian influences. Our faculty leader and local scholars provide deep insights into the region's complex history and geopolitics.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Travel in Central Asia

The tourism industries in the countries we visit are developing, such that travelers must demonstrate patience with local service standards. We expect that participants will be a self-selecting group whose interest in the places we visit far outweighs the need for creature comforts. Travelers should note that medical care and treatment throughout our journey may not be up to U.S. standards.

Getting around

Some days require early-morning starts and/or late evenings. Our journey at times requires several hours of travel by motor coach, the longest drive being up to 9 hours (including comfort stops). Due to poor road repair and some unpaved rural roads, travel may be slow at times.

The complexity of current and past geopolitics, as well as the fascinating movement of people, cultures, languages, religions, and cuisine over thousands of years made this a stunning and important experience. I see the world in a richer, more nuanced and more robust way, both historically and today.

—Meryl Selig

Activity level

Daily excursions involve up to 3 miles of walking on city streets, sometimes uneven or cobbled, and at ancient sites, where paths can be rocky and steep and may involve high thresholds or steps without handrails. Elevators at museums are limited. Luggage will need to be handled by individual travelers at airport customs, check-in and baggage claim points, and at other places where there are no porters, such as the land border between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. This means participants must be prepared to walk up to 500 yards with luggage over sometimes roughly paved ground.

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