American South

Take a road trip from the Gulf to the Atlantic and experience Southern art, food, and music through stays at historic hotels and meals at locally-owned restaurants. We’ll dive deeply into the region’s history during walking tours of New Orleans, Savannah, and Charleston and during visits to innovative museums such as the Whitney Plantation, Freedom Monument Sculpture Park, and International African American Museum.

Our journey along the Atlantic coast from Savannah to Charleston includes stops on St. Helena Island and James Island, part of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor. Hear from local experts, connect with artists at a private music performance in New Orleans, and meet with the Gee’s Bend Quilters.