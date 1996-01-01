Slovenia and Italy Walk

We begin in the less well-known Italian wine region of Friuli. Our first day out finds us walking along a gorgeous section of the famous Alpe Adria trail punctuated by a sumptuous picnic. We then head north into the Soça Valley at Kobarid, where we visit the WWI museum before catching the train to the Triglav National Park and our hotel on the shores of Lake Bohinj.

Other walks include the Mostica Gorge, the famous and famously beautiful Lake Bled, and Goričko Nature Park. We also relish in a three-night stay at a wine and spa resort located in the heart of eastern Slovenia’s verdant vineyards. We round out our journey with a stay in Ljubljana, one of Europe ’ s most beautiful capital cities.