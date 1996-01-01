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Travel/Study
High alpine scenery, quaint countryside, and coastal views

Slovenia and Italy Walk

Daily treks take us to crystal lakes, stately castles, and through grassy pastures with glorious vistas. We visit a pivotal WWI battle site and stroll stunning vineyards.

Overview

A truly unforgettable adventure

We begin in the less well-known Italian wine region of Friuli. Our first day out finds us walking along a gorgeous section of the famous Alpe Adria trail punctuated by a sumptuous picnic. We then head north into the Soça Valley at Kobarid, where we visit the WWI museum before catching the train to the Triglav National Park and our hotel on the shores of Lake Bohinj.

Other walks include the Mostica Gorge, the famous and famously beautiful Lake Bled, and Goričko Nature Park. We also relish in a three-night stay at a wine and spa resort located in the heart of eastern Slovenia’s verdant vineyards. We round out our journey with a stay in Ljubljana, one of Europes most beautiful capital cities.

Dates

September 7–17, 2027

Duration

11 days

Price

From approx. $10,995 per person

Trip size

30 participants

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Meet our walking guide

Peter Watson has led the way for Stanford travelers across Western Europe since 1996. His carefully crafted itineraries reflect his passion for the culture and history of the regions we visit. A graduate of Oxford University in French and Spanish literature, Peter provides insightful commentary along our walks, adding to the trip’s educational experience.

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