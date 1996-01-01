Slovenia and Italy Walk
Daily treks take us to crystal lakes, stately castles, and through grassy pastures with glorious vistas. We visit a pivotal WWI battle site and stroll stunning vineyards.
Overview
A truly unforgettable adventure
We begin in the less well-known Italian wine region of Friuli. Our first day out finds us walking along a gorgeous section of the famous Alpe Adria trail punctuated by a sumptuous picnic. We then head north into the Soça Valley at Kobarid, where we visit the WWI museum before catching the train to the Triglav National Park and our hotel on the shores of Lake Bohinj.
Other walks include the Mostica Gorge, the famous and famously beautiful Lake Bled, and Goričko Nature Park. We also relish in a three-night stay at a wine and spa resort located in the heart of eastern Slovenia’s verdant vineyards. We round out our journey with a stay in Ljubljana, one of Europe’s most beautiful capital cities.
DatesSeptember 7–17, 2027
Duration11 days
Price
From approx. $10,995 per person
Trip size30 participants
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Meet our walking guide
Peter Watson has led the way for Stanford travelers across Western Europe since 1996. His carefully crafted itineraries reflect his passion for the culture and history of the regions we visit. A graduate of Oxford University in French and Spanish literature, Peter provides insightful commentary along our walks, adding to the trip’s educational experience.