Slovenia and Croatia
Visit Ljubljana and Zagreb before exploring the sun-drenched coast, beautifully preserved architecture, and seaside towns on a voyage from Zadar to Dubrovnik.
Overview
An exploration along the Adriatic
When we designed this program, selecting the right sailing vessel was as important as choosing our destinations. Aboard the 18-cabin Queen Eleganza, we’ll escape the formalities of larger vessels, ducking into private coves for swims off the ship and mooring each night in picturesque harbors. With easy walk-off access and several free evenings, there’s ample time for independent exploration and to sample the local cuisine.
Wander through historic town centers and among terracotta-roofed buildings, taking in the region’s vast history, which spans Roman, Byzantine, Venetian, and Austro-Hungarian empires. We’ll also venture to Slovenia’s magical Lake Bled, hike in two of Croatia’s national parks, and spend time in each country’s capital city.
DatesMay 20–31, 2027
Duration12 days
Price
From approx. $9,995 per person
Trip size26 participants
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Explore remnants of the Austro-Hungarian empire in Slovenia’s Ljubljana and see magical Lake Bled before venturing to Croatia and its historic capital city, Zagreb. Drive to the coast, stopping to see the cascading waterfalls of Plitviče Lakes. As we cruise south along the Dalmatian Coast to Dubrovnik, spend evenings docked in stunning locales, free to wander cobblestoned, café-lined streets.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.