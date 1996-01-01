Sicily Walk

This walk gives insight into the interactions of the major Mediterranean powers throughout the classical and modern historical periods and explorations of some of the grandest, most violent scenery on Earth. In the town of Siracusa, we spend a day in Sicily’s past, exploring Baroque architecture, a Greek temple, and Roman altar. Another highlight is our full-day sojourn to Vulcano, where we climb to the top and walk among giant sulphur fumaroles and marvel at expansive views.

Our trip to Stromboli is marked by a sunset boat ride where we watch the eponymous volcano’s gentle eruptions. Throughout the journey, we investigate the histories and relationships between this unique jewel and the rest of Italy, Europe, and the world.