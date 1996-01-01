Sicily Walk
An active tour of the dramatic ruins and sweeping coastal vistas of an island as mysterious and shifting as its infamous volcanoes.
Overview
A colorful and memorable active adventure
This walk gives insight into the interactions of the major Mediterranean powers throughout the classical and modern historical periods and explorations of some of the grandest, most violent scenery on Earth. In the town of Siracusa, we spend a day in Sicily’s past, exploring Baroque architecture, a Greek temple, and Roman altar. Another highlight is our full-day sojourn to Vulcano, where we climb to the top and walk among giant sulphur fumaroles and marvel at expansive views.
Our trip to Stromboli is marked by a sunset boat ride where we watch the eponymous volcano’s gentle eruptions. Throughout the journey, we investigate the histories and relationships between this unique jewel and the rest of Italy, Europe, and the world.
DatesApril 26–May 6, 2027
Duration11 days
Price
From approx. $12,350 per person
Trip size32 participants
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Meet our walking guide
Peter Watson has led the way for Stanford travelers across Western Europe since 1996. His carefully crafted itineraries reflect his passion for the culture and history of the regions we visit. A graduate of Oxford University in French and Spanish literature, Peter provides insightful commentary along our walks, adding to the trip’s educational experience.