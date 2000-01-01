Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
From Paris to Normandy by river cruise

Seine River

Span centuries of history and culture, from opulent Versailles to the gothic cathedral of Rouen, the cobblestoned streets of Honfleur, and Normandy’s windswept beaches.

Overview

An idyllic cruise through a vibrant region

Begin our journey with two nights in the City of Lights. Stroll through lively Montmartre and savor Parisien specialities during an expertly guided culinary tour. Once aboard the Amadeus Diamond, slip into the leisurely pace of river cruising with ample time to soak up the spectacular scenery. 

Highlights abound at every port. We’ll wander the ruins of the Jumièges Abbey, a powerful medieval monastery, and discover the artistic legacy of the harbor town of Honfleur. We’re welcomed into a family estate where organic apple and pear orchards produce the fruit to make Normandy’s famous apple brandy, Calvados, and fortified cider, Pommeau. Commemorate the past during a visit to the hallowed grounds of Normandy’s D-Day Landing Beaches. 

Dates

October 4–13, 2027

Duration

10 days

Price

From approx. $8,995 per person

Trip size

36 participants

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

Be the first to know when reservations open

Notify me
Get in touch with Travel/Study.
Subscribe to our emails for trip alerts.