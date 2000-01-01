Seine River

Begin our journey with two nights in the City of Lights. Stroll through lively Montmartre and savor Parisien specialities during an expertly guided culinary tour. Once aboard the Amadeus Diamond, slip into the leisurely pace of river cruising with ample time to soak up the spectacular scenery.

Highlights abound at every port. We’ll wander the ruins of the Jumièges Abbey, a powerful medieval monastery, and discover the artistic legacy of the harbor town of Honfleur. We’re welcomed into a family estate where organic apple and pear orchards produce the fruit to make Normandy’s famous apple brandy, Calvados, and fortified cider, Pommeau. Commemorate the past during a visit to the hallowed grounds of Normandy’s D-Day Landing Beaches.