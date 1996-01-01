Camino de Santiago Walk

For over a thousand years pilgrims and penitents have journeyed across France and Spain to Santiago de Compostela to pay homage to Saint James. Today, this ancient route inspires travelers as one of the world’s greatest cultural and historical journeys.

While devout pilgrims still endure the purifying hardships of this ancient road, we take a different approach: walking amid spectacular scenery, visiting picturesque villages, medieval monasteries and Romanesque churches along the way; sampling the local cuisine at quaint restaurants and during gourmet trailside picnics; and staying at centuries-old convents and castles that are now luxurious lodgings. Join us on one of the great journeys of the world, Stanford-style!