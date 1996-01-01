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Travel/Study
Step into history along Spain’s most iconic route

Camino de Santiago Walk

Follow the pilgrimage of Saint James to Santiago de Compostela on daily walks and unwind in paradors and other characterful accommodations each evening.

Overview

A journey through time and tradition

For over a thousand years pilgrims and penitents have journeyed across France and Spain to Santiago de Compostela to pay homage to Saint James. Today, this ancient route inspires travelers as one of the world’s greatest cultural and historical journeys.

While devout pilgrims still endure the purifying hardships of this ancient road, we take a different approach: walking amid spectacular scenery, visiting picturesque villages, medieval monasteries and Romanesque churches along the way; sampling the local cuisine at quaint restaurants and during gourmet trailside picnics; and staying at centuries-old convents and castles that are now luxurious lodgings. Join us on one of the great journeys of the world, Stanford-style!

Dates

May 12–25, 2027

Duration

14 days

Price

From approx. $10,995 per person

Trip size

32 participants

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Meet our walking guide

Peter Watson has led the way for Stanford travelers across Western Europe since 1996. His carefully crafted itineraries reflect his passion for the culture and history of the regions we visit. A graduate of Oxford University in French and Spanish literature, Peter provides insightful commentary along our walks, adding to the trip’s educational experience.

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