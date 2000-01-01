Rome and Tuscany

Everything about this trip is iconic: from an after-hours visit to the Vatican Museums, to the Museo dell’Opera del Duomo, to strolling through Tuscany’s classic medieval hill town, Siena. This educational journey hits all the Italian highlights a traveler could hope for, with the addition of a Stanford scholar providing context and background to the sites Italy is famous for.

We enjoy a private cooking demonstration in Tuscany with all locally sourced ingredients. Picturesque medieval villages, castles, and sumptuous art and cuisine round out a trip perfect for anyone looking to experience Italy—whether it’s your first time or you’re just looking to relive the magic.