Rome and Tuscany
A classic Italian holiday with our educational twist. See the sites that inspired classic films like La Dolce Vita, and get an expert view on Italy’s history and more.
Overview
An awe-inspiring journey
Everything about this trip is iconic: from an after-hours visit to the Vatican Museums, to the Museo dell’Opera del Duomo, to strolling through Tuscany’s classic medieval hill town, Siena. This educational journey hits all the Italian highlights a traveler could hope for, with the addition of a Stanford scholar providing context and background to the sites Italy is famous for.
We enjoy a private cooking demonstration in Tuscany with all locally sourced ingredients. Picturesque medieval villages, castles, and sumptuous art and cuisine round out a trip perfect for anyone looking to experience Italy—whether it’s your first time or you’re just looking to relive the magic.
DatesApril 5–14, 2027
Duration10 days
Price
From approx. $12,595 per person