European Rivers
Marvel at historical sites and storied cities in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary, examining the rivers that shaped their borders and traditions.
Overview
Sailing through the heart of Europe
On this grand expedition, we’ll tour Germany; explore Bratislava, Vienna, and Budapest; and marvel at the incredible beauty of the Rhine Gorge and Wachau Valley. Iconic sites and experiences abound, including a cruise along the tree-lined canals of Amsterdam, a visit to Melk Abbey, and a spectacular nighttime sail through the glittering bridges and monuments of Budapest.
We’ll see the breathtaking Cologne Cathedral, whose marvelous facade still shines and uplifts despite the air raids of World War II. In Vienna, we’ll attend a special waltz performance aboard the ship, and receive a private lesson. This trip can be customized with a selection of shore excursions, including walking tours in Dürnstein and a bicycle adventure in Amsterdam.
DatesMay 16–31, 2027
Duration16 days
Price
From approx. $12,295 per person
Trip size36 participants
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Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Cruise the canals of Amsterdam and three of Europe’s most storied rivers: the Rhine, Main, and Danube. Choose from a selection of excursions on most days to customize your journey. Traverse stunning landscapes and delve into the region’s art, culture, and history with visits to storybook medieval towns and numerous UNESCO World Heritage sites.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.