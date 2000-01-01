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A luxury cruise along the Main, Rhine, and Danube Rivers

European Rivers

Marvel at historical sites and storied cities in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary, examining the rivers that shaped their borders and traditions.

Overview

Sailing through the heart of Europe

On this grand expedition, we’ll tour Germany; explore Bratislava, Vienna, and Budapest; and marvel at the incredible beauty of the Rhine Gorge and Wachau Valley. Iconic sites and experiences abound, including a cruise along the tree-lined canals of Amsterdam, a visit to Melk Abbey, and a spectacular nighttime sail through the glittering bridges and monuments of Budapest. 

We’ll see the breathtaking Cologne Cathedral, whose marvelous facade still shines and uplifts despite the air raids of World War II. In Vienna, we’ll attend a special waltz performance aboard the ship, and receive a private lesson. This trip can be customized with a selection of shore excursions, including walking tours in Dürnstein and a bicycle adventure in Amsterdam. 

Dates

May 16–31, 2027

Duration

16 days

Price

From approx. $12,295 per person

Trip size

36 participants

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Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Cruise the canals of Amsterdam and three of Europe’s most storied rivers: the Rhine, Main, and Danube. Choose from a selection of excursions on most days to customize your journey. Traverse stunning landscapes and delve into the region’s art, culture, and history with visits to storybook medieval towns and numerous UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Activity level

Each day offers options with various activity levels, from mild to moderate. Travelers may choose to remain on board and enjoy the beautiful ship at any time. Alternatively, participants may opt for more active excursions, such as biking and extended walks and walking tours.

About our ship

New in 2022, the MS Amadeus Cara and its crew provide the highest level of comfort and service. All cabins and suites feature comfortable, spacious bathrooms, infotainment systems, flat screen television, telephone, cabin safe, minibar and air conditioning which can be individually regulated. Bars and lounges have large windows that offer stunning panoramic views. Enjoy local specialties in the Panoramic Restaurant, where local wines are included with lunch and dinner daily. Lounge chairs on the Sun Deck offer a delightful open space to take in the passing scenery. Complimentary Wi-Fi is available, but access may be limited.

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