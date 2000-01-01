Skip to main content
A luxury cruise from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro

Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil

Cruise aboard the luxury L’Austral, enjoying stops in must-see destinations along nearly 2,000 miles of South America’s dazzling coast.

Overview

Enlightening explorations of a vibrant region

Before boarding L’Austral, we spend the day exploring the lively neighborhoods of Buenos Aires. Continue our examination of the artistry of public spaces as we study the variety of architectural styles in Montevideo, Uruguay. Punta del Este welcomes us with cool sea breezes and the glamorous whitewashed home of Carlos Páez Vilaró. 

In Brazil, we make our way up the southern coast visiting charming towns such as colorful Paraty. Take in the stunning landscapes, including the famous Cassino Beach, and end in captivating Rio de Janeiro to soak up the art, cuisine, and breathtaking views. Throughout our voyage, delve into both the history and contemporary side of South America.

Dates

March 15–26, 2027

Duration

12 days

Price

From $13,795 per person

Trip size

54 participants
Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Cruise from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro, covering nearly 2,000 miles. Stop in Uruguay to experience Montevideo with its eclectic mix of architectural styles and to see the fantastical whitewashed home of artist Carlos Páez Vilaró in Punta del Este. On Brazil’s beautiful southern coast, walk along stunning beaches, through lush rainforests, and around charming cities, such as colorful Paraty.

  • Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Transfer to our hotel upon arrival. Later this evening, gather with fellow travelers for a welcome cocktail reception and dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Sofitel Buenos Aires Recoleta

    Included meal: Dinner

  • Buenos Aires, Argentina

    After breakfast, travel to the Rodrigo Bueno neighborhood where grassroots initiatives and community activists have created a model of sustainable urbanization. Spend time mingling with the artists, artisans, and gardeners of La Vivera, a greenspace created by the community for the community. After lunch at a local restaurant, explore the street art of southern Buenos Aires, where massive murals and colorful facades create open-air galleries celebrating the collective life of the city. Embark L’Austral later this afternoon.

    Accommodations:

    L'Austral

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Montevideo, Uruguay

    Montevideo was founded in 1726 as a fortress guarding the northern shore of the Rio de la Plata. A wave of immigration from Europe in the 19th century transformed the city, introducing a colorful mix of architectural styles and cultures. Tour the historic Ciudad Vieja, stopping to marvel at the massive Italian Neoclassical Banco de la Republica and the Metropolitan Cathedral that dominates the Plaza de la Constitucion, the oldest square in Uruguay. Our ship remains docked in port until late in the evening, providing time to explore the city on our own.

    Accommodations:

    L'Austral

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Punta Del Este, Uruguay

    The seaside resort of Punta del Este, situated on a peninsula jutting into the Atlantic Ocean, is known for its beaches, luxury lifestyle, and vibrant art scene. This morning, drive along the Rambla, the city's coastal road, to Playa Brava, site of sculptor Mario Irarrázabal's iconic La Mano—a giant human hand emerging from the sand—and through the upscale neighborhood of Beverly Hills. Visit Casapueblo, the former home of artist Carlos Páez Vilaró and now a museum whose architecture is reminiscent of the work of Antonin Gaudí, before returning to the ship to set sail in the early afternoon.

    Accommodations:

    L'Austral

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Rio Grande, Brazil

    After a morning at sea, we arrive at the port city of Rio Grande. Begin with a panoramic tour of the city's main landmarks, including the Old Customs House, Xavier Ferreira Square, and the Public Market. At the Oceanographic Museum, stroll through exhibits focusing on biodiversity, ecology, and conservation, before traveling to the Molhes da Barra, two massive stone breakwaters that extend 2.5 miles into the Atlantic to protect the port's channel. Ride aboard a sail-powered vagoneta for stunning views of iconic Cassino Beach, the longest beach in the world, stretching over 150 miles.

    Accommodations:

    L'Austral

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • At Sea

    During this day at sea, enjoy some of the ship's many amenities and attend lectures and discussions with our faculty leader and the ship's expedition staff.

    Accommodations:

    L'Austral

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Florianópolis, Brazil

    Today, we dock in Porto Belo, our gateway to Santa Catarina Island and its capital of Florianópolis. Explore the oldest district of the city, Santo Antônio de Lisboa, settled by Portuguese immigrants from the Azores in the 18th century. Visit the iconic church of Nossa Senhora das Necessidades, XV de Novembro Square, and the Metropolitan Cathedral. Walk through the bustling Public Market with its shops featuring artisanal hand-woven lace and ceramics. After a seafood lunch at a local restaurant, enjoy time at leisure to explore the waterfront before returning to Porto Belo and our ship.

    Accommodations:

    L'Austral

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Paranaguá, Brazil

    Today, we take a boat tour to experience the wildlife-rich mangroves of Paranaguá. Continue with a walking tour of the city's old town, lined with cobblestone streets and colonial architecture. At the Ethnological and Archaeological Museum, housed in a former Jesuit College, see exhibits of artifacts from indigenous communities as well as materials from traditional Portuguese festivals. End our visit with free time to browse in the local market hall and perhaps sample some traditional snacks, such as yucca and banana chips.

    Accommodations:

    L'Austral

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Ihabela, Brazil

    Ihabela (literally "beautiful island") is famous for its lush rainforest, rugged mountain peaks, and gorgeous beaches. We see all three on today's excursion by local boat and aboard Jeeps. Sail along Ihabela's northern coast, stopping to swim and beachcomb at Praia do Jabaquara. From Jabaquara, take 4x4 vehicles into the forest and across the island to an overlook on Praia do Barreiros with panoramic views of Ihabela and the mainland.

    Accommodations:

    L'Austral

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Paraty, Brazil

    A historic colonial town founded in 1667, Paraty become an important transport hub for gold and precious stones in the 18th century. Embark on a walking tour of this UNESCO World Heritage site to see well-preserved houses painted in vibrant colors, charming boutiques, art galleries, and centuries-old churches. Afterward, enjoy a tasting of cachaça, a rum-like liquor made from fermented sugarcane juice.

    Accommodations:

    L'Austral

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

    Begin our exploration of Rio de Janeiro on Corcovado Mountain, home to the world-famous Christ the Redeemer statue, depicting Christ with outstretched arms embracing the city and the sea. After taking in panoramic views of Rio and its surroundings from the summit, drive through the lively Copacabana neighborhood to a local steakhouse for a traditional Brazilian barbecue lunch. This afternoon, travel to Praia Vermelha for a cable car ride to the top of Sugarloaf Mountain. Here the views stretch across the coastline, Guanabara Bay, and back to Corcovado in the distance.

    Accommodations:

    L'Austral

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Rio De Janeiro, Brazil / Home

    After breakfast aboard, disembark and transfer to the airport for flights returning home.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Activity level

Overall, this is a moderately strenuous program, with some days offering higher levels of activity. Our walking tours take us through both cities and natural landscapes, where we encounter cobblestone streets and uneven terrain. At any time, travelers are welcome to relax aboard L’Austral and enjoy its amenities and serene atmosphere.

About our ship

The five-star L’Austral is one of four ships in the PONANT Sisterships expedition yacht series. Designed specifically with the environment in mind, this new generation of small ships can navigate narrow channels, shallow bays and inlets, and sensitive ecological environments—going where few vessels can—while remaining energy efficient and environmentally protective of marine ecosystems. PONANT’s ships have been awarded the prestigious “Clean Ship” designation due to their advanced eco-friendly features, a rarity among ocean-cruising vessels.

With 132 elegantly appointed cabins accommodating 264 guests and a dedicated crew of 145, L’Austral offers an intimate, refined atmosphere paired with the highest standards of personalized service. Our group enjoys the camaraderie of fellow independent travelers aboard the ship while enjoying exclusive Stanford shore excursions and lectures. All staterooms offer individually controlled air conditioning, a flat-screen satellite TV, safe, mini bar, desk, dressing table, WiFi, and 24-hour room service.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours, and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

Choose the room that’s right for you

There are a variety of rooms to choose from aboard our ship. Please consult the diagram below to aid you in making your decision. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to give us a call at 650-725-1093.

Please note that Stanford Alumni Association nonmembers should add $450 per person to the prices below.

Category G

Deluxe Stateroom (200 sq. ft.) on Deck 3 with king-size bed or twin beds and a private balcony (43 sq. ft.)

  • Double: $13,795 per person

  • Single: $17,395 per person

Category F

Prestige Stateroom (200 sq. ft.) on Deck 4 with king-size bed or twin beds and a private balcony (43 sq. ft.)

  • Double: $14,295 per person

  • Single: $18,195 per person

Category E

Prestige Stateroom (200 sq. ft.) on Deck 5 with king-size bed or twin beds and a private balcony (43 sq. ft.)

  • Double: $14,795 per person

  • Single: $18,795 per person

Category D

Prestige Stateroom (200 sq. ft.) on Deck 6 with king-size bed or twin beds and a private balcony (43 sq. ft.)

  • Double: $15,295 per person

  • Single: $19,495 per person

Category C

Deluxe Suite (290 sq. ft.) on Deck 6 with king-size bed or twin beds, a day bed, and a private balcony (54 sq. ft.)

  • Double: $18,295 per person

Category B

Prestige Suite (398 sq. ft.) on Deck 5 comprised of two adjoining Prestige Staterooms—one bedroom with king-size bed or twin beds, a separate living room with sofa and second bathroom, and a private balcony (86 sq. ft.)

  • Double: $21,995 per person

Category A

Prestige Suite (398 sq. ft.) on Deck 6 comprised of two adjoining Prestige Staterooms—one bedroom with king-size bed or twin beds, a separate living room with sofa and second bathroom, and a private balcony (86 sq. ft.)

  • Double: $22,895 per person

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and pre-departure materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All meals, tours, and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides, drivers, and ship crew for all group activities

  • 1 night of deluxe hotel accommodations

  • 10-night cruise aboard L'Austral with 24-hour room service and open bar, including select wines with lunch and dinner

  • Port fees and embarkation taxes

  • Transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • Minimal medical, accident, and evacuation coverage 

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments, and cancellations

A $2,500-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 150 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee, until 150 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $2,500-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in South America

Make your reservation now
