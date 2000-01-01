Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil
Cruise aboard the luxury L’Austral, enjoying stops in must-see destinations along nearly 2,000 miles of South America’s dazzling coast.
Before boarding L’Austral, we spend the day exploring the lively neighborhoods of Buenos Aires. Continue our examination of the artistry of public spaces as we study the variety of architectural styles in Montevideo, Uruguay. Punta del Este welcomes us with cool sea breezes and the glamorous whitewashed home of Carlos Páez Vilaró.
In Brazil, we make our way up the southern coast visiting charming towns such as colorful Paraty. Take in the stunning landscapes, including the famous Cassino Beach, and end in captivating Rio de Janeiro to soak up the art, cuisine, and breathtaking views. Throughout our voyage, delve into both the history and contemporary side of South America.
DatesMarch 15–26, 2027
Duration12 days
Price
From $13,795 per person
Trip size54 participants
Cruise from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro, covering nearly 2,000 miles. Stop in Uruguay to experience Montevideo with its eclectic mix of architectural styles and to see the fantastical whitewashed home of artist Carlos Páez Vilaró in Punta del Este. On Brazil’s beautiful southern coast, walk along stunning beaches, through lush rainforests, and around charming cities, such as colorful Paraty.
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Transfer to our hotel upon arrival. Later this evening, gather with fellow travelers for a welcome cocktail reception and dinner.Accommodations:
Sofitel Buenos Aires RecoletaIncluded meal: Dinner
Buenos Aires, Argentina
After breakfast, travel to the Rodrigo Bueno neighborhood where grassroots initiatives and community activists have created a model of sustainable urbanization. Spend time mingling with the artists, artisans, and gardeners of La Vivera, a greenspace created by the community for the community. After lunch at a local restaurant, explore the street art of southern Buenos Aires, where massive murals and colorful facades create open-air galleries celebrating the collective life of the city. Embark L’Austral later this afternoon.Accommodations:
L'AustralIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Montevideo, Uruguay
Montevideo was founded in 1726 as a fortress guarding the northern shore of the Rio de la Plata. A wave of immigration from Europe in the 19th century transformed the city, introducing a colorful mix of architectural styles and cultures. Tour the historic Ciudad Vieja, stopping to marvel at the massive Italian Neoclassical Banco de la Republica and the Metropolitan Cathedral that dominates the Plaza de la Constitucion, the oldest square in Uruguay. Our ship remains docked in port until late in the evening, providing time to explore the city on our own.Accommodations:
L'AustralIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Punta Del Este, Uruguay
The seaside resort of Punta del Este, situated on a peninsula jutting into the Atlantic Ocean, is known for its beaches, luxury lifestyle, and vibrant art scene. This morning, drive along the Rambla, the city's coastal road, to Playa Brava, site of sculptor Mario Irarrázabal's iconic La Mano—a giant human hand emerging from the sand—and through the upscale neighborhood of Beverly Hills. Visit Casapueblo, the former home of artist Carlos Páez Vilaró and now a museum whose architecture is reminiscent of the work of Antonin Gaudí, before returning to the ship to set sail in the early afternoon.Accommodations:
L'AustralIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Rio Grande, Brazil
After a morning at sea, we arrive at the port city of Rio Grande. Begin with a panoramic tour of the city's main landmarks, including the Old Customs House, Xavier Ferreira Square, and the Public Market. At the Oceanographic Museum, stroll through exhibits focusing on biodiversity, ecology, and conservation, before traveling to the Molhes da Barra, two massive stone breakwaters that extend 2.5 miles into the Atlantic to protect the port's channel. Ride aboard a sail-powered vagoneta for stunning views of iconic Cassino Beach, the longest beach in the world, stretching over 150 miles.Accommodations:
L'AustralIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
At Sea
During this day at sea, enjoy some of the ship's many amenities and attend lectures and discussions with our faculty leader and the ship's expedition staff.Accommodations:
L'AustralIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Florianópolis, Brazil
Today, we dock in Porto Belo, our gateway to Santa Catarina Island and its capital of Florianópolis. Explore the oldest district of the city, Santo Antônio de Lisboa, settled by Portuguese immigrants from the Azores in the 18th century. Visit the iconic church of Nossa Senhora das Necessidades, XV de Novembro Square, and the Metropolitan Cathedral. Walk through the bustling Public Market with its shops featuring artisanal hand-woven lace and ceramics. After a seafood lunch at a local restaurant, enjoy time at leisure to explore the waterfront before returning to Porto Belo and our ship.Accommodations:
L'AustralIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Paranaguá, Brazil
Today, we take a boat tour to experience the wildlife-rich mangroves of Paranaguá. Continue with a walking tour of the city's old town, lined with cobblestone streets and colonial architecture. At the Ethnological and Archaeological Museum, housed in a former Jesuit College, see exhibits of artifacts from indigenous communities as well as materials from traditional Portuguese festivals. End our visit with free time to browse in the local market hall and perhaps sample some traditional snacks, such as yucca and banana chips.Accommodations:
L'AustralIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Ihabela, Brazil
Ihabela (literally "beautiful island") is famous for its lush rainforest, rugged mountain peaks, and gorgeous beaches. We see all three on today's excursion by local boat and aboard Jeeps. Sail along Ihabela's northern coast, stopping to swim and beachcomb at Praia do Jabaquara. From Jabaquara, take 4x4 vehicles into the forest and across the island to an overlook on Praia do Barreiros with panoramic views of Ihabela and the mainland.Accommodations:
L'AustralIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Paraty, Brazil
A historic colonial town founded in 1667, Paraty become an important transport hub for gold and precious stones in the 18th century. Embark on a walking tour of this UNESCO World Heritage site to see well-preserved houses painted in vibrant colors, charming boutiques, art galleries, and centuries-old churches. Afterward, enjoy a tasting of cachaça, a rum-like liquor made from fermented sugarcane juice.Accommodations:
L'AustralIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Begin our exploration of Rio de Janeiro on Corcovado Mountain, home to the world-famous Christ the Redeemer statue, depicting Christ with outstretched arms embracing the city and the sea. After taking in panoramic views of Rio and its surroundings from the summit, drive through the lively Copacabana neighborhood to a local steakhouse for a traditional Brazilian barbecue lunch. This afternoon, travel to Praia Vermelha for a cable car ride to the top of Sugarloaf Mountain. Here the views stretch across the coastline, Guanabara Bay, and back to Corcovado in the distance.Accommodations:
L'AustralIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Rio De Janeiro, Brazil / Home
After breakfast aboard, disembark and transfer to the airport for flights returning home.Included meal: Breakfast
Pricing
Secure your spot today
The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours, and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.
Category G
Deluxe Stateroom (200 sq. ft.) on Deck 3 with king-size bed or twin beds and a private balcony (43 sq. ft.)
Double: $13,795 per person
Single: $17,395 per person
Category F
Prestige Stateroom (200 sq. ft.) on Deck 4 with king-size bed or twin beds and a private balcony (43 sq. ft.)
Double: $14,295 per person
Single: $18,195 per person
Category E
Prestige Stateroom (200 sq. ft.) on Deck 5 with king-size bed or twin beds and a private balcony (43 sq. ft.)
Double: $14,795 per person
Single: $18,795 per person
Category D
Prestige Stateroom (200 sq. ft.) on Deck 6 with king-size bed or twin beds and a private balcony (43 sq. ft.)
Double: $15,295 per person
Single: $19,495 per person
Category C
Deluxe Suite (290 sq. ft.) on Deck 6 with king-size bed or twin beds, a day bed, and a private balcony (54 sq. ft.)
Double: $18,295 per person
Category B
Prestige Suite (398 sq. ft.) on Deck 5 comprised of two adjoining Prestige Staterooms—one bedroom with king-size bed or twin beds, a separate living room with sofa and second bathroom, and a private balcony (86 sq. ft.)
Double: $21,995 per person
Category A
Prestige Suite (398 sq. ft.) on Deck 6 comprised of two adjoining Prestige Staterooms—one bedroom with king-size bed or twin beds, a separate living room with sofa and second bathroom, and a private balcony (86 sq. ft.)
Double: $22,895 per person