Spice Islands and Raja Ampat

Channel your inner mermaid and get ready for snorkeling, swimming, and a thrilling rainbow of coral reefs. With multiple dive and snorkeling sites, there is something for just about every skill and comfort level. This voyage is for all water lovers, whether you’re a cruise veteran or a first-timer.

In the Wayil region, travelers explore uncharted islands, each harboring pristine beaches and lagoons. We kayak among the reefs and swim and snorkel in the lapis lazuli waters. Balbulol is another highlight: we start the day with an early morning excursion for a chance to swim alongside bottlenose dolphins and then journey to Balbulol Lagoon to see stunning limestone karst formations.