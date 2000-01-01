The Prague Castle District (Hradčany) is straight out of a fairy tale, and we visit the only privately owned building in the Prague Castle complex: the historic Lobkowicz Palace. Once the seat of Bohemian kings and Holy Roman emperors, it now houses one of Europe’s oldest and finest private art collections, which we tour in small groups with an expert curator.

Along the western border of the Czech Republic lies the charming spa town of Karlovy Vary. Amongst the geysers and thermal springs, however, is a rich history of the artistic glass and china industries. In addition to exploring the grounds and spa buildings, we spend time at the Moser Glass Museum—and even have the opportunity to learn the art of engraving!