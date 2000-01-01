Bert did an outstanding job of ‘tuning’ his lectures to the current political and cultural environment. Very opportune, well presented, and educational.”
—Scott Massey, ’61
A superb blend of traditional highlights and off-the-beaten path adventures, this trip is a deep dive into the capital city alongside unique sojourns into nearby towns.
The Prague Castle District (Hradčany) is straight out of a fairy tale, and we visit the only privately owned building in the Prague Castle complex: the historic Lobkowicz Palace. Once the seat of Bohemian kings and Holy Roman emperors, it now houses one of Europe’s oldest and finest private art collections, which we tour in small groups with an expert curator.
Along the western border of the Czech Republic lies the charming spa town of Karlovy Vary. Amongst the geysers and thermal springs, however, is a rich history of the artistic glass and china industries. In addition to exploring the grounds and spa buildings, we spend time at the Moser Glass Museum—and even have the opportunity to learn the art of engraving!
From approx. $9,995 per person
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
International Relations
Bert Patenaude, MA ’79, PhD ’87, teaches history and international relations at Stanford, where he is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution Library and Archives.
Bert did an outstanding job of ‘tuning’ his lectures to the current political and cultural environment. Very opportune, well presented, and educational.”
—Scott Massey, ’61