Portugal Food and Wine

Despite long-standing brilliance in winemaking and some very distinctive and enticing cuisine, Portugal hasn’t always found it easy to make its mark on the international food and wine scene. However, the unique richness of the country’s offerings are finally gaining interest.

With private access to leading wine estates, biodynamic producers, and cultural institutions—including the Douro Valley, the world’s oldest demarcated wine region—travelers gain insight into how tradition and modern stewardship of the environment coexist. We explore the legacy of exploration, trade, and faith through World Heritage sites, cities of learning, and landscapes shaped over centuries.