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Drink in the beauty and history of Portugal

Portugal Food and Wine

A tour of Portugal’s historic cities and legendary wine regions from Lisbon to Porto, blending cultural insight, heritage, and exceptional food and wine.

Overview

A culinary, vinous, and delicious journey

Despite long-standing brilliance in winemaking and some very distinctive and enticing cuisine, Portugal hasn’t always found it easy to make its mark on the international food and wine scene. However, the unique richness of the country’s offerings are finally gaining interest. 

With private access to leading wine estates, biodynamic producers, and cultural institutions—including the Douro Valley, the world’s oldest demarcated wine region—travelers gain insight into how tradition and modern stewardship of the environment coexist. We explore the legacy of exploration, trade, and faith through World Heritage sites, cities of learning, and landscapes shaped over centuries.

Dates

October 15–25, 2027

Duration

11 days

Price

From approx. $11,595 per person

Trip size

32 participants

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