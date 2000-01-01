Portugal Food and Wine
A tour of Portugal’s historic cities and legendary wine regions from Lisbon to Porto, blending cultural insight, heritage, and exceptional food and wine.
Overview
A culinary, vinous, and delicious journey
Despite long-standing brilliance in winemaking and some very distinctive and enticing cuisine, Portugal hasn’t always found it easy to make its mark on the international food and wine scene. However, the unique richness of the country’s offerings are finally gaining interest.
With private access to leading wine estates, biodynamic producers, and cultural institutions—including the Douro Valley, the world’s oldest demarcated wine region—travelers gain insight into how tradition and modern stewardship of the environment coexist. We explore the legacy of exploration, trade, and faith through World Heritage sites, cities of learning, and landscapes shaped over centuries.
DatesOctober 15–25, 2027
Duration11 days
Price
From approx. $11,595 per person