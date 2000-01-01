Piemonte Walk

The historic foundations of modern Italy began in the vineyards and cities of Piemonte. Our route takes in many of the towns and regions that formed the nucleus of Italy during the Risorgimento. This trip is an ideal blend of fine foods, amazing wines, and walking amongst the stunning backdrop of vineyards and other gorgeous scenery.

In addition to other memorable experiences, we sit down for a meal in the same restaurant where the Count of Cavour (Italy’s first prime minister) dined. Our time in the French Riviera includes a stay at the unique (and uniquely French!) Hotel Negresco, overlooking the breathtaking Côte d’Azur. In Alba, we not only enjoy their famous wines, we also sample their expensive and treasured white truffles.