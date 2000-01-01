Skip to main content
The birthplace of modern Italy

Piemonte Walk

Walk among the beautiful vineyards of the Langhe (famous for superb Barolo wines) before ending on the fabulous Côte d’Azur.

Overview

An active exploration of history’s splendor

The historic foundations of modern Italy began in the vineyards and cities of Piemonte. Our route takes in many of the towns and regions that formed the nucleus of Italy during the Risorgimento. This trip is an ideal blend of fine foods, amazing wines, and walking amongst the stunning backdrop of vineyards and other gorgeous scenery.

In addition to other memorable experiences, we sit down for a meal in the same restaurant where the Count of Cavour (Italy’s first prime minister) dined. Our time in the French Riviera includes a stay at the unique (and uniquely French!) Hotel Negresco, overlooking the breathtaking Côte d’Azur. In Alba, we not only enjoy their famous wines, we also sample their expensive and treasured white truffles.

Dates

September 30–October 9, 2026

Duration

10 days

Price

From approx. $9,995 per person

Trip size

32 participants

Minimum age

18 years

