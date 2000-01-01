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Island hopping and snorkeling adventures

Philippines

An immersive journey that weaves together rich cultural traditions, extraordinary underwater encounters, and meaningful historical highlights.

Overview

An enriching active adventure

This is a swimming, snorkeling, and beach-strolling journey like no other. Visiting remarkable destinations in the Philippines, we encounter whale sharks, rainbows of coral reefs, a shimmering sardine run, and more. Explore the underwater graveyard of World War II shipwrecks off the coast of Coron. On land, take in the island’s limestone lagoons and delve into the country’s history and vibrant cultures.

Begin and end in Manila, the cultural and logistical gateway to the islands, with scenic inter-island flights and boat transfers seamlessly linking each unforgettable destination. Our accommodations throughout the trip have been carefully selected not only for comfort and convenience, but ecological responsibility and sustainable practices as well.

Dates

February 26–March 11, 2027

Duration

14 days

Price

From $13,495 per person

Trip size

24 participants
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Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Swim with gentle whale sharks in Donsol, see the Chocolate Hills of Cebu, experience the thrill of the Moalboal sardine run, and explore hidden lagoons and snorkel among shipwrecks in Coron. On this journey, we get to snorkel dazzling reefs, stroll along white-sand beaches, hike among towering limestone cliffs and turquoise-blue lagoons, and take in the warm and welcoming Filipino culture.

  • Manila, Philippines

    Upon arrival in Manila, transfer to the hotel. Settle in and unwind before gathering this evening for a festive welcome dinner to kick off our adventure.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel Okura Manila

    Included meal: Dinner

  • Manila / Legazpi / Donsol

    Return to the airport for our flight to Legazpi. From here, enjoy a scenic drive toward the coast and to our beachfront resort in Donsol.

    Accommodations:

    Elysia Beach Resort

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Donsol

    Begin the day with a morning snorkeling excursion in the clear coastal waters, rich with vibrant coral and marine life. After lunch and a bit of rest, head out in search of whale sharks—the gentle giants of the sea—accompanied by experienced local guides. With luck, we’ll have the chance to swim alongside these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat.

    Accommodations:

    Elysia Beach Resort

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Donsol / Legazpi / Cebu

    Enjoy a morning at leisure before transferring back to Legazpi for our flight to Cebu. Transfer to our beach resort on Mactan Island just outside Cebu City and unwind before gathering for a fresh ocean-to-table dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Cebu / Tagbilaran City

    After breakfast, board a two-hour ferry across the Bohol Sea to Tagbilaran City on the island of Bohol. Visit Baclayon Church, a national historic landmark, then drive to the iconic Chocolate Hills—Bohol’s most famous geological marvel. Enjoy a relaxing catamaran cruise along the Loboc River with lunch on board, passing through the lush farmlands and the Bilar Man-Made Forest, a corridor of mahogany trees that stretches for more than one mile. Stop at the Tarsier Sanctuary to learn about these unusual-looking, large-eyed primates, then continue to Panglao Island, just off the coast, and check in to our beach resort before dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Bohol Beach Club

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Balicasag Island

    Take an early morning boat ride across the Bohol Sea to Balicasag Island for a snorkeling adventure in its marine sanctuary, famous for vibrant coral reefs and clear waters. Swim alongside sea turtles and colorful fish and enjoy a BBQ lunch. Return to the hotel for an afternoon free for kayaking, swimming in the pool, or relaxing on the beach. This evening, take a short trip to Alona Beach for dinner at a local restaurant.

    Accommodations:

    Bohol Beach Club

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Pamilacan Island

    Rise early for an adventurous boat ride across the Bohol Sea to Pamilacan Island, known for its rich marine life and coastal beauty. Visit the island’s primary school for a heartwarming morning with the students. Afterward, enjoy a snorkeling excursion in the crystal-clear waters. After lunch at a beachside restaurant, return to the hotel for a relaxed afternoon.

    Accommodations:

    Bohol Beach Club

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Bohol / Argao

    Return by speedboat to the island of Cebu, arriving in Argao and transfering to our hotel. After freshening up, relax at the resort or opt for a short hike to Osmeña Peak, famed for its jagged limestone formations and 360-degree views of the island.

    Accommodations:

    Cebu Beach Club

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Moalboal

    This morning, depart for a snorkeling adventure off Panagsama Beach in Moalboal, where millions of sardines create mesmerizing swirling formations just meters from the shore. Return to our beach resort and enjoy the rest of the day at leisure.

    Accommodations:

    Cebu Beach Club

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Cebu / Coron

    After breakfast, transfer to the airport for a short flight to Coron, located in Palawan, Philippine’s largest province, and part of the Calamianes archipelago. Transfer to the wharf for a boat ride to our luxury resort nestled among turquoise waters and limestone cliffs of Bulalacao Island. Spend the rest of the day at leisure to kayak through the mangroves, swim in the pool, or relax with a sunset cocktail at the beachfront bar.

    Accommodations:

    Two Seasons Island Resort

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Coron

    This morning, depart for a snorkeling tour of some of the region’s most iconic sites on Coron Island including Siete Pecados Marine Park, Kayangan Lake, Twin Lagoon, Barracuda Lake, Skeleton Wreck, and Atwayan Beach. Return to the resort for an afternoon at leisure.

    Accommodations:

    Two Seasons Island Resort

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Coron

    Continue our adventure with a full-day excursion to some of the most remote and picturesque locations around Coron. Discover the coral-covered remains of the Sangat Gunboat Wreck and Lusong Shipwreck, then cruise to the white sands of Pass Island. Swim in crystal-clear waters, explore thriving reefs, and unwind with a picnic lunch on the beach. Return to the resort in the afternoon for more time to snorkel or simply relax.

    Accommodations:

    Two Seasons Island Resort

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Coron / Pampanga / Manila

    Enjoy a final morning by the beach before transferring by boat to the airport for our flight to Clark International Airport in Pampanga. From there, drive to Manila and check in to our airport hotel. Gather this evening for one final dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Manila Airport Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Manila / Home

    Return to the airport to catch flights rerturning home.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Getting around

While this is a land-based trip, we will spend a lot of time in the water travelling by small boats for snorkeling excursions, referred to locally as bangkas, and local ferries between various islands. On days we explore sites on land, we travel together in small buses.

Activity level

This is an active trip with six days of water activities and three additional days of land excursions. Being a confident swimmer is essential to making the most out of this trip. Daily water activities will be determined by sea conditions ideal for snorkeling. Other activities include walking 1 to 1.5 miles on uneven ground, standing for periods of time, and potentially sitting on the ground during cultural visits. Participants must be physically fit, active, and in good health.

Snorkeling opportunities

Snorkeling will be determined by sea conditions that day. Snorkeling will take place in various protected marine environments with gentle currents as well as in more open sea conditions. The most demanding snorkeling excursion will be experienced when swimming with whale sharks, where accessing the water from a moving bangka may be necessary to swim along with these gentle giants.

Please note that this trip is not designed to include scuba diving excursions, although diving opportunities may be requested on an individual basis at the Two Seasons Coron Island Resort where you may extend your stay and dive at your leisure. Divers must be certified in advance to scuba dive at the resort.

Our accommodations

From Manila to Coron, this journey includes stays at six different properties, all carefully selected to make the most of the various cultural, natural, and marine biology opportunities the region has to offer. All properties aim to minimize their impact on the environment and have implemented several sustainability measures to protect the land they sit on, including water conservation, waste-water reduction, reef conservation, and energy efficiency.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours, and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

Price

Double occupancy:
$13,495 per person

Single occupancy:
$16,295 per person

Stanford Alumni Association nonmembers add $450 per person.

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and pre-departure materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • Meals, tours, and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides and drivers for all group activities

  • 14 nights of deluxe hotel accommodations, including February 25 for travelers arriving on early flights

  • On-tour flights: Manila/Legazpi, Legazpi/Cebu, Cebu/Coron, Coron/Pampanga

  • Transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • Minimal medical, accident, and evacuation coverage 

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments, and cancellations

A $2,500-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 150 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee, until 150 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $2,500-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in the Philippines

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