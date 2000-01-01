Philippines
An immersive journey that weaves together rich cultural traditions, extraordinary underwater encounters, and meaningful historical highlights.
Overview
An enriching active adventure
This is a swimming, snorkeling, and beach-strolling journey like no other. Visiting remarkable destinations in the Philippines, we encounter whale sharks, rainbows of coral reefs, a shimmering sardine run, and more. Explore the underwater graveyard of World War II shipwrecks off the coast of Coron. On land, take in the island’s limestone lagoons and delve into the country’s history and vibrant cultures.
Begin and end in Manila, the cultural and logistical gateway to the islands, with scenic inter-island flights and boat transfers seamlessly linking each unforgettable destination. Our accommodations throughout the trip have been carefully selected not only for comfort and convenience, but ecological responsibility and sustainable practices as well.
DatesFebruary 26–March 11, 2027
Duration14 days
Price
From $13,495 per person
Trip size24 participants
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Swim with gentle whale sharks in Donsol, see the Chocolate Hills of Cebu, experience the thrill of the Moalboal sardine run, and explore hidden lagoons and snorkel among shipwrecks in Coron. On this journey, we get to snorkel dazzling reefs, stroll along white-sand beaches, hike among towering limestone cliffs and turquoise-blue lagoons, and take in the warm and welcoming Filipino culture.
Manila, Philippines
Upon arrival in Manila, transfer to the hotel. Settle in and unwind before gathering this evening for a festive welcome dinner to kick off our adventure.Accommodations:
Hotel Okura ManilaIncluded meal: Dinner
Manila / Legazpi / Donsol
Return to the airport for our flight to Legazpi. From here, enjoy a scenic drive toward the coast and to our beachfront resort in Donsol.Accommodations:
Elysia Beach ResortIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Donsol
Begin the day with a morning snorkeling excursion in the clear coastal waters, rich with vibrant coral and marine life. After lunch and a bit of rest, head out in search of whale sharks—the gentle giants of the sea—accompanied by experienced local guides. With luck, we’ll have the chance to swim alongside these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat.Accommodations:
Elysia Beach ResortIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Donsol / Legazpi / Cebu
Enjoy a morning at leisure before transferring back to Legazpi for our flight to Cebu. Transfer to our beach resort on Mactan Island just outside Cebu City and unwind before gathering for a fresh ocean-to-table dinner.Accommodations:
Bluewater Maribago Beach ResortIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Cebu / Tagbilaran City
After breakfast, board a two-hour ferry across the Bohol Sea to Tagbilaran City on the island of Bohol. Visit Baclayon Church, a national historic landmark, then drive to the iconic Chocolate Hills—Bohol’s most famous geological marvel. Enjoy a relaxing catamaran cruise along the Loboc River with lunch on board, passing through the lush farmlands and the Bilar Man-Made Forest, a corridor of mahogany trees that stretches for more than one mile. Stop at the Tarsier Sanctuary to learn about these unusual-looking, large-eyed primates, then continue to Panglao Island, just off the coast, and check in to our beach resort before dinner.Accommodations:
Bohol Beach ClubIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Balicasag Island
Take an early morning boat ride across the Bohol Sea to Balicasag Island for a snorkeling adventure in its marine sanctuary, famous for vibrant coral reefs and clear waters. Swim alongside sea turtles and colorful fish and enjoy a BBQ lunch. Return to the hotel for an afternoon free for kayaking, swimming in the pool, or relaxing on the beach. This evening, take a short trip to Alona Beach for dinner at a local restaurant.Accommodations:
Bohol Beach ClubIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Pamilacan Island
Rise early for an adventurous boat ride across the Bohol Sea to Pamilacan Island, known for its rich marine life and coastal beauty. Visit the island’s primary school for a heartwarming morning with the students. Afterward, enjoy a snorkeling excursion in the crystal-clear waters. After lunch at a beachside restaurant, return to the hotel for a relaxed afternoon.Accommodations:
Bohol Beach ClubIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Bohol / Argao
Return by speedboat to the island of Cebu, arriving in Argao and transfering to our hotel. After freshening up, relax at the resort or opt for a short hike to Osmeña Peak, famed for its jagged limestone formations and 360-degree views of the island.Accommodations:
Cebu Beach ClubIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Moalboal
This morning, depart for a snorkeling adventure off Panagsama Beach in Moalboal, where millions of sardines create mesmerizing swirling formations just meters from the shore. Return to our beach resort and enjoy the rest of the day at leisure.Accommodations:
Cebu Beach ClubIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Cebu / Coron
After breakfast, transfer to the airport for a short flight to Coron, located in Palawan, Philippine’s largest province, and part of the Calamianes archipelago. Transfer to the wharf for a boat ride to our luxury resort nestled among turquoise waters and limestone cliffs of Bulalacao Island. Spend the rest of the day at leisure to kayak through the mangroves, swim in the pool, or relax with a sunset cocktail at the beachfront bar.Accommodations:
Two Seasons Island ResortIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Coron
This morning, depart for a snorkeling tour of some of the region’s most iconic sites on Coron Island including Siete Pecados Marine Park, Kayangan Lake, Twin Lagoon, Barracuda Lake, Skeleton Wreck, and Atwayan Beach. Return to the resort for an afternoon at leisure.Accommodations:
Two Seasons Island ResortIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Coron
Continue our adventure with a full-day excursion to some of the most remote and picturesque locations around Coron. Discover the coral-covered remains of the Sangat Gunboat Wreck and Lusong Shipwreck, then cruise to the white sands of Pass Island. Swim in crystal-clear waters, explore thriving reefs, and unwind with a picnic lunch on the beach. Return to the resort in the afternoon for more time to snorkel or simply relax.Accommodations:
Two Seasons Island ResortIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Coron / Pampanga / Manila
Enjoy a final morning by the beach before transferring by boat to the airport for our flight to Clark International Airport in Pampanga. From there, drive to Manila and check in to our airport hotel. Gather this evening for one final dinner.Accommodations:
Manila Airport HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Manila / Home
Return to the airport to catch flights rerturning home.Included meal: Breakfast
Trip details
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Pricing
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The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours, and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.