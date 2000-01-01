This is a swimming, snorkeling, and beach-strolling journey like no other. Visiting remarkable destinations in the Philippines, we encounter whale sharks, rainbows of coral reefs, a shimmering sardine run, and more. Explore the underwater graveyard of World War II shipwrecks off the coast of Coron. On land, take in the island’s limestone lagoons and delve into the country’s history and vibrant cultures.

Begin and end in Manila, the cultural and logistical gateway to the islands, with scenic inter-island flights and boat transfers seamlessly linking each unforgettable destination. Our accommodations throughout the trip have been carefully selected not only for comfort and convenience, but ecological responsibility and sustainable practices as well.