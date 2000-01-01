Paris Art Immersion
For the art-loving Francophile! This riveting journey with renowned art historian Wanda Corn is a feast for the senses and intellect.
Overview
A rich study of beauty, art, and history
This trip takes us through French art from a range of periods, from the works of Moreau and Monet to the iconic modern-art pieces of Picasso and Chagall. We enjoy a before-hours visit to the Fondation Louis Vuitton featuring the astonishing architecture of Frank Gehry and a host of modern artists. La Galerie Dior is a vivid and memorable stop on our journey, highlighting the very best of Parisian haute couture.
Each day of this mesmerizing exploration includes a visit to at least one noteworthy museum, private art collection, or artist’s studio. Our destinations include more established and familiar sites such as the Musée de l’Orangerie, but also a few unexpected, off-the-beaten-path collections as well.
DatesOctober 19–26, 2026
Duration8 days
Price
From approx. $9,995 per person
Trip size24 participants
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Wanda Corn
Art and Art History
The Robert and Ruth Halperin Professor Emerita in Art History, Wanda specializes in the history of modern art, photography, and visual culture, with a special interest in the ways artists and art movements traveled globally in the early 20th century.
“Wanda gave superb lectures—interesting and very well presented. She was also engaged with travelers and provided lots of on-the-spot information.”
—Susan Kinloch, MA ’74
