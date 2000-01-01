Paris Art Immersion

This trip takes us through French art from a range of periods, from the works of Moreau and Monet to the iconic modern-art pieces of Picasso and Chagall. We enjoy a before-hours visit to the Fondation Louis Vuitton featuring the astonishing architecture of Frank Gehry and a host of modern artists. La Galerie Dior is a vivid and memorable stop on our journey, highlighting the very best of Parisian haute couture.

Each day of this mesmerizing exploration includes a visit to at least one noteworthy museum, private art collection, or artist’s studio. Our destinations include more established and familiar sites such as the Musée de l’Orangerie, but also a few unexpected, off-the-beaten-path collections as well.