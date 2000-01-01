Skip to main content
A deep dive into the art world of France—past and present

Paris Art Immersion

For the art-loving Francophile! This riveting journey with renowned art historian Wanda Corn is a feast for the senses and intellect.

Overview

A rich study of beauty, art, and history

This trip takes us through French art from a range of periods, from the works of Moreau and Monet to the iconic modern-art pieces of Picasso and Chagall. We enjoy a before-hours visit to the Fondation Louis Vuitton featuring the astonishing architecture of Frank Gehry and a host of modern artists. La Galerie Dior is a vivid and memorable stop on our journey, highlighting the very best of Parisian haute couture.

Each day of this mesmerizing exploration includes a visit to at least one noteworthy museum, private art collection, or artist’s studio. Our destinations include more established and familiar sites such as the Musée de l’Orangerie, but also a few unexpected, off-the-beaten-path collections as well.

Dates

October 19–26, 2026

Duration

8 days

Price

From approx. $9,995 per person

Trip size

24 participants

Minimum age

18 years

Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Wanda Corn

Art and Art History

The Robert and Ruth Halperin Professor Emerita in Art History, Wanda specializes in the history of modern art, photography, and visual culture, with a special interest in the ways artists and art movements traveled globally in the early 20th century.

Learn more about Wanda

Wanda gave superb lectures—interesting and very well presented. She was also engaged with travelers and provided lots of on-the-spot information.

—Susan Kinloch, MA ’74

