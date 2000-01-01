Naples and Sicily

Dive into the incredible art and grand piazzas of Naples then board the elegant and modern Sea Cloud II for a seven-night cruise around Sicily. Our voyage takes us to seven UNESCO World Heritage sites, including Monreale’s Cathedral, the Aeolian Archipelago, Mount Etna, and the historic centers of Palermo and Syracuse.

Throughout our journey we partake in the region’s incredible cuisine, including a Neopolitan pizza-making class and a private reception with a nobleman in his Baroque palazzo, sampling wines made by his family, winemakers since 1734. Choose to extend the adventure with an optional post-trip extension to explore Malta’s stunning capital, Valletta.